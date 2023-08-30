Idalia intensifies to powerful Category 4 hurricane before landfall in Florida
Idalia intensifies to powerful Category 4 hurricane before landfall in Florida
Idalia intensifies to powerful Category 4 hurricane before landfall in Florida
As Idalia churned northward of the Gulf of Mexico, it strengthened from a tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane, with experts forecasting that it will intensify to a Category 3 when it reaches land.
Idalia strengthened into a hurricane on Tuesday, and officials are warning it could turn into a catastrophic storm as it makes landfall in Florida on Wednesday.
The Southwestern United States is preparing for potentially historic rains from the storm.
Last weekend’s deadly attack in Jacksonville, Fla. felt like whiplash for many Black Americans who say a trend of racist violence towards their community cannot be ignored.
Sony has just split its small form-factor full-frame A7C series into two, effectively offering lower-cost versions of its higher-end cameras.
India's PhonePe is getting into stock and mutual fund investment, the latest in a series of expansion by Walmart-backed payments app as it looks to leverage its 450 million-plus user base to win in new categories. The Bengaluru-headquartered startup, which has raised $850 million in recent quarters, launched an app called Share.Market on Wednesday that will allow users to open their trading accounts and invest in stocks, mutual funds and ETFs. Stock broking is the latest offering from PhonePe, which also recently expanded to e-commerce with an app called Pincode.
The Supreme Court may find that when social media platforms restrict, fact-check, take down or leave up content, this is constitutionally protected speech and the government cannot interfere, which is the view of many legal experts.
Here's how to watch this week's college football games, including Thursday's Big Ten kickoff.
Score top-of-the-line fix-it gear at rock-bottom prices.
Save face with — and a ton of dough on — the wildly popular Pro-Collagen Marine Cream.
Grab it before your next trip.
"I didn't even know this was a thing..."
Let's ride with the former US Open champion as an underdog.
Now on Meta Quest headsets, you can download an update that lets you walk on two feet, just like our ancient ancestor, the Ardipithecus ramidus, an early hominid that achieved bipedality 4.4 million years ago. When Meta launched its suite of virtual reality social products, its avatars did not have legs, instead hovering as disembodied torsos. The new Leg IK for Meta is a good start.
Amazon has some of the best Labor Day tech deals you'll find anywhere this year. Get deals on laptops, tablets, fans, monitors and more.
'They don’t slip off and help keep everything nice and smooth-looking' wrote a five-star fan.
In the market for an electric scooter? You might be able to save a few hundred bucks thanks to these Labor Day deals on Segway e-scooters.
Altuve's cycle is the ninth in Houston Astros history.
Saving more money than everyone else is so thrilling, TBH.
There are a few things we learned as college football's first full slate approaches.