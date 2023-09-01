Idalia left South Carolina and headed to the Atlantic Ocean

Article first published: Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, 5 a.m. ET

Article last updated: Friday, Sep. 01, 2023, 2 a.m. ET

The National Hurricane Center's 2 am Friday advisory reported that Idalia in South Carolina shifted course and targeted Atlantic Ocean Idalia has lost momentum and has regressed from a tropical storm to a post-tropical cyclone, with winds of 65 miles per hour.

Post Tropical Cyclone Idalia is 345 miles west of Bermuda, with maximum sustained wind of 65 mph. It’s moving 20 mph to the east.

"A turn toward the east-southeast is expected today, accompanied by a considerable decrease in forward speed. On the forecast track, Idalia will approach Bermuda over the weekend. Gradual weakening is forecast through early Saturday." forecasters explained. "Restrengthening is possible over the weekend, and Idalia is expected to transition back to a tropical storm on Saturday."

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

- Bermuda

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND:

STORM SURGE: Water levels in the Outer Banks of North Carolina are expected to recede this morning.

WIND: Gusts to tropical storm force are expected to continue along the coast of North Carolina through early this morning.

Tropical storm conditions are possible on Bermuda by Saturday.

RAINFALL: Idalia is expected to produce rainfall amounts of 4 to 6 inches, or 100 to 150 millimeters, across Bermuda through Sunday night. The heavy rainfall may cause areas of flash and urban flooding on the island.

SURF: Swells generated by Idalia will affect the southeastern U.S. coast during the next couple of days and will reach Bermuda today.

These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Source: National Hurricane Center

