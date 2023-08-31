Tropical Storm Idalia live updates: Downgraded storm barrels through Southeast US, bringing ‘life-threatening flash flooding’
Idalia, which made landfall yesterday in Florida, is moving east toward the Atlantic Ocean.
Tropical Storm Idalia is continuing to barrel through the southeastern U.S. on Thursday after it made landfall as a powerful Category 3 storm in Florida, leaving two men reportedly dead in its wake.
As of the National Hurricane Center's 8 a.m. ET advisory, Idalia is moving east toward the Atlantic Ocean and will move offshore the North Carolina coast later today.
Despite Idalia's downgrade to tropical storm status as it made its way across southern Georgia, forecasters continue of potentially dangerous storm surges, as well as tornadoes and more flooding in the Carolinas.
President Biden on Thursday approved an emergency declaration for South Carolina, ordering emergency assistance for the state.
During remarks at the White House yesterday addressing both Idalia and the Maui wildfires, Biden committed federal resources to assist states hit by the storm.
He also blamed climate change for the recent extreme weather events across the U.S.: "I don’t think anybody can deny the impact of the climate crisis anymore.”
Key developments
• Idalia was downgraded to a tropical storm Wednesday evening. You can read the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center here.
• The storm briefly intensified to a Category 4 hurricane before it made landfall in Florida's Big Bend region as a Category 3 on Wednesday morning.
• Two men were reportedly killed in Florida in two separate car crashes related to the extreme rain, authorities said.
• Hundreds of thousands of power outages were reported in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas.
Idalia's impact in photos
The remains of a destroyed home built atop a platform on piles are seen in Keaton Beach, Fla., where Idalia made landfall as a hurricane. (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)
Hope Laird looks at the wreckage of a gas station near her home after the arrival of Hurricane Idalia in Perry, Fla. (Cheney Orr/Reuters)
People pass by a damaged McDonald's sign in Perry, Fla. (Cheney Orr/Reuters)
A view of a vehicle partially submerged in a canal after the arrival of Hurricane Idalia in Horseshoe Beach. (Cheney Orr/Reuters)
Latest power outage stats
Power has been restored to more than 10,000 homes in the last two hours. The current statistics from PowerOutage.us indicate that over 301,000 homes are without electricity.
The worst-affected areas are:
Lowndes, Georgia — 24,332
Suwannee, Florida — 23,281
Columbia, Florida — 19,675
Chatham, Georgia —16,527
Biden approves South Carolina emergency declaration
Idalia's path via National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration/Google Maps
President Biden approved South Carolina's emergency declaration on Thursday morning, paving the way for the state to receive assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency as it recovers from Hurricane Idalia.
Speaking on Wednesday from the White House, Biden pledged to work with the governors of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina to provide relief to the millions of people affected by the storm.
Idalia weakened into a tropical storm as it moved north through Georgia and South Carolina.
According to the National Hurricane Center, Idalia is now moving over the Atlantic, off the North Carolina coast, with potential to cause surges in parts of that state.
Flood record set in Florida
Hurricane Idalia set a new record in the tiny coastal city of Cedar Key, Fla., on Wednesday. The 7-foot storm surge that hit the city's waterfront caused record-breaking floods.
Pictures from the city after Hurricane Idalia made landfall show businesses along the coastline completely destroyed, while videos posted to social media show the extent of the flooding as "6-foot" waves take over buildings.
What's next for Idalia
A woman walks through her debris-strewn yard in Horseshoe Beach, Fla., after Idalia hit. (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)
National Hurricane Center meteorologists say "little change in strength is expected today, but some gradual weakening could occur Friday and Saturday" for Tropical Storm Idalia.
"Idalia is expected to produce additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches" and even up to 6 inches "across coastal North Carolina through this afternoon. This rainfall will lead to areas of flash, urban, and moderate river flooding, with considerable impacts.
'The primary flash flood threat in North Carolina concludes today by around noontime, and the rain is done by about 7 p.m.,' with the storm moving farther and farther out over the Atlantic."
Tampa airport reopens after shuttering for Idalia
Tampa International Airport — which "sustained minimal damage" from the storm — said it was resuming normal operations, including departing flights, at 3 a.m. ET Thursday ahead of Labor Day weekend.
The airport had reopened to arriving flights on Wednesday afternoon.
2 injured after tornado flips car
Two people in South Carolina suffered minor injuries after a car flipped over during a weak tornado on Wednesday. Goose Creek Police Department officials said the vehicle had been traveling on U.S. 52 when a gust of wind lifted the car off of the road. The two people inside the car suffered minor injuries from the incident and were taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.
The National Weather Service confirmed the car was struck by heavy winds from a weak tornado.
Tropical Storm Jose forms in the Atlantic
The depression became a tropical storm early Thursday, the National Hurricane Center said. It's around 785 miles east-southeast of Bermuda, moving at around 5 mph.
Meteorologists said Jose will move in this general direction for the next day or so before being absorbed by Hurricane Franklin, which is currently a Category 2 storm.
Disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean, as of just before 5 a.m. ET on Thursday. (NOAA)
