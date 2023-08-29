Idalia preparations underway in Tampa area
Tampa area residents have begun preparations ahead of Idalia.
Tropical Storm Idalia is forecast to become a “major hurricane” by the time it reaches the Gulf Coast of Florida on Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Yahoo News spoke to a tropical meteorologist about what to do when government officials tell you to evacuate ahead of a storm.
Cruise, the self-driving subsidiary of General Motors, said Monday it has begun manual data collection in Seattle and Washington, DC, the first step toward launching commercial services in the cities. Data collection involves manually driving a robotaxi around to grab information on the local driving environment and climate. The move to expand operations to two cities on opposite coasts comes as pressure mounts for the robotaxi company in its hometown of San Francisco.
U.S. Judge Tanya Chutkan ruled Monday that the trial of former President Donald Trump on charges that he illegally sought to overturn his loss in the 2020 election would begin on March 4, 2024.
The right rug can pull all your decor together. The post These are the top 5 stores to find cheap yet durable rugs that actually look expensive appeared first on In The Know.
The latest piece of "Stranger Things" merch features memorable moments from Season 4.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Mukesh Ambani will lead Reliance Industries for five more years and groom and mentor his children to take the $200 billion Indian oil-to-telecom giant to greater heights of growth and value in the decades ahead. As part of the succession plan, Reliance Industries appointed Ambani's children -- Isha, Akash and Anant -- as non-executive directors to the board, while wife Nita steps down from the board to focus on the Reliance Foundation charity. "Together with the board and all my longtime colleagues, I shall further enrich Reliance’s unique institutional culture, which has sustained your company’s perpetual and exponential growth," said Ambani, Asia's richest man, at the company's annual general meeting Monday.
"We don't need to worry about it."
Caleb Williams had a strong 2023 debut for USC, but freshman Zachariah Branch stole the show.
Rubiales previously said he would not resign from his post.
Rite Aid is reportedly preparing to file for bankruptcy as opioid litigation hangs over the pharmacy chain.
The demand to see Messi in America is only rising, with ticketing agencies reporting wild numbers for Saturday's Inter Miami-Red Bulls match in New York. Will Messi actually play?
“Trump legal brief” provides succinct daily updates on the criminal cases against the 45th president of the United States.
If you’re considering opening a high-yield savings account, here's how to find the best savings account interest rates.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Fisker recently announced the Force E Off-Road package, which will bring an OTA update with off-road driving functions, beefier tires, and underbody skid plates.
Internet users in the European Union are logging on to a quiet revolution on mainstream social networks today: The ability to say 'no thanks' to being attention hacked by AI. Thanks to the bloc's Digital Services Act (DSA), users of Meta's Facebook and Instagram, ByteDance's TikTok and Snap's Snapchat can easily decline "personalized" content feeds based on "relevance" (i.e. The changes apply to major platforms in the EU but some are being rolled out globally as tech giants opt to streamline elements of their compliance.
Wing, Alphabet’s aviation subsidiary, is partnering with Walmart to kick off drone deliveries from the retail chain in the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) metro area. The flights will begin taking off “in the coming weeks” from a Walmart Supercenter in Frisco, TX, and the companies plan to expand to a second DFW location before the end of the year. The companies say the coverage area from both stores will cover 60,000 homes.
About 2% of women will have a Bartholin's cyst at some point in their lifetime.
Google Cloud's annual Next event is happening in San Francisco next week (and we'll be on the ground to cover all of the announcements), but ahead of the event, Google Cloud today put a spotlight on its partner ecosystem. It's no secret that in its early days, Google's cloud efforts were somewhat hindered by its inexperience in working with large enterprises and the consultancies, professional service firms and partners they rely on. In a blog post today, Google puts its focus on its AI and data services partners like Confluent, DataRobot, MongoDB, Redis, DataStax, Elastic and Neo4j.