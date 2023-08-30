Idalia strengthens to Category 4 hurricane
Meteorologist Jim O'Brien has the Wednesday morning update on Hurricane Idalia.
As Idalia churned northward of the Gulf of Mexico, it strengthened from a tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane, with experts forecasting that it will intensify to a Category 3 when it reaches land.
Idalia strengthened into a hurricane on Tuesday, and officials are warning it could turn into a catastrophic storm as it makes landfall in Florida on Wednesday.
Idalia became a hurricane on Tuesday morning as it barreled toward Florida's Gulf Coast, forecast to make landfall on Wednesday morning as the first major hurricane of the season.
Forecasters are predicting a busy peak Atlantic hurricane season over the next three months, as the summer of climate change-fueled extreme weather continues.
Sony has just split its small form-factor full-frame A7C series into two, effectively offering lower-cost versions of its higher-end cameras.
India's PhonePe is getting into stock and mutual fund investment, the latest in a series of expansion by Walmart-backed payments app as it looks to leverage its 450 million-plus user base to win in new categories. The Bengaluru-headquartered startup, which has raised $850 million in recent quarters, launched an app called Share.Market on Wednesday that will allow users to open their trading accounts and invest in stocks, mutual funds and ETFs. Stock broking is the latest offering from PhonePe, which also recently expanded to e-commerce with an app called Pincode.
X said it’s now fully reversing a longtime ban on political advertising after it first loosened its rules in January.
Now on Meta Quest headsets, you can download an update that lets you walk on two feet, just like our ancient ancestor, the Ardipithecus ramidus, an early hominid that achieved bipedality 4.4 million years ago. When Meta launched its suite of virtual reality social products, its avatars did not have legs, instead hovering as disembodied torsos. The new Leg IK for Meta is a good start.
Meta will not suspend Cambodia’s Prime Minister from Facebook and Instagram, declining to follow a recommendation from its Oversight Board.
iSeeCars updated its fastest-selling vehicles study with lists of the new and used models that take the longest to sell. While used cars are selling faster than a year ago, new cars and EVs are taking much longer.
Google has started rolling out an update for the app that allows users to back up their locked folders, so they can access files saved in them from any of their devices.
Quora's AI chatbot product Poe is still being updated at a rapid pace as the company announced new features over the past few days, including the ability to search for custom bots and a new enterprise tier for its premium plans. In an email sent to customers over the weekend, Poe announced that it will soon launch an enterprise package for employees. This offering sounds more like a group subscription package for corporates so employees can use Poe's premium tier.
Meta has shared details about a massive network of fake accounts that attempted to spread pro-China propaganda on its platform.
Meanwhile, a third of organizations are using generative AI "regularly" in at least one business function, a McKinsey report shows. Given the massive (and apparently growing) addressable market, it comes as no surprise that Google Cloud is pushing hard -- very hard -- to stay abreast. During its annual Cloud Next conference, Google announced updates to Vertex AI, its cloud-based platform that provides workflows for building, training and deploying machine learning models.
“The current status quo is unacceptable and won’t survive.”
WordPress, a company that has been around for 20 years, is now selling domains with a 100-year registration length. In exchange, WordPress will provide a domain with 100-year-long registration, automatic backup to multiple servers and even the Internet Archive, advanced ownership and hosting tools, and round-the-clock support. WordPress doesn't mention in its post how it plans to keep domains and backups updated with the ever-changing internet landscape or what happens to the domains if the company decides to shut down the program for some reason.
ChatGPT was supposed to be inoculated against political misinformation in March. Doesn't look like that actually happened.
The week ahead will bring a reading on inflation and several labor data points as the Fed's path forward remains in focus.