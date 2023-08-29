Idalia strengthens to a hurricane. It could be a Category 3 by the time it hits Florida

Tropical Storm Idalia strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane early Tuesday as it ground over the westernmost tip of Cuba. With favorable winds pushing it forward and a runway of bathtub-warm water ahead in the Gulf of Mexico, it’s expected to explode into a Category 3 hurricane before striking Florida on Wednesday.

The latest forecast takes the storm into the Cedar Key area with 120 mph sustained winds and up to 12 feet of storm surge, the same kind of surge levels that devastated Southwest Florida during Hurricane Ian last year. The densely populated Tampa Bay region could see a record four to seven feet of surge.

Most of Florida’s west coast — from Apalachicola to the Florida Keys — remained blanketed with storm surge and hurricane warnings, and officials warned that Idalia’s rains, tornadoes and surge will be felt far from the strike zone.

Evacuations are underway in 21 coastal counties, and major theme parks, schools, airports and universities have closed in anticipation of Idalia’s arrival. Gov. Ron DeSantis urged Floridians to obey evacuation orders and keep themselves and their families safe from the “catastrophic” storm surge expected.

“Please prepare for that and make sure you’re making decisions that are gonna protect you and your family,” DeSantis said in a Monday evening news conference.

Hurricane Idalia is expected to blow up into a Category 3 storm in the Gulf on Tuesday.

All eyes on Idalia

Early morning radar and satellite images found a more well-organized Idalia than on Monday, although the storm didn’t officially strengthen into a hurricane until 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The National Hurricane Center said the storm finally picked up the pace, from a leisurely 8 mph speed up to 15 mph, as it moved north into the Gulf of Mexico. Propelled by helpful steering winds, Idalia was expected to stay fast as it rockets across the northern half of the state Wednesday and Thursday.

While that might keep the potential for flooding rain down, the risk of storm surge is especially high for this storm. It’s the No. 1 killer in hurricanes and the reason for the evacuation orders called up and down the coast.

The Big Bend corner of the coast, near Cedar Key and Crystal River, was expected to see the worst as of the Tuesday morning forecast — 8 to 12 feet of surge above ground level.

On Tuesday, Idalia’s projected track takes it across some of the warmest pockets of water in the Gulf, where it’s expected to blow up into a much stronger storm before it makes landfall Wednesday morning.

“With an inner core now present, the stage is set for Idalia to rapidly intensify before landfall,” forecasters wrote in the 5 a.m. update.

Where, exactly, Idalia comes ashore is still up in the air. The latest forecast saw another western shift, although the hurricane center noted its current track is now to the east of other major storm models.

The track can and will continue to shift as Idalia closes in, but the effects of the storm will be felt up and down the coast, no matter where the eye crosses.

As of the 5 a.m. update, Hurricane Idalia was about 370 miles south-southwest of Tampa, with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. It was headed north at 14 mph with tropical-storm-force winds extending out up to 160 miles from the center. Hurricane-force winds extended out 15 miles from the center.

Tampa Bay Times/Miami Herald Tallahassee Bureau staff writer Lawrence Mower contributed to this report.