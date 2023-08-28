Idalia: Tropical storm watch in effect for north Lake County

As of 5 p.m. Sunday, north Lake County is under a tropical storm watch and Sumter County is under a hurricane watch as Idalia strengthens.

In a Sunday evening Facebook post, Lake County government advised residents to monitor the storm.

Under a tropical storm watch, tropical storm force winds are possible within the next 48 hours. In north Lake, the forecast calls for 20-30 mph winds with gusts up to 40 mph, though there is potential for stronger winds, according to the National Weather Service advisory.

Residents are advised to prepare their property now before winds become hazardous. One to 2 inches of rain is expected.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Idalia threat: Tropical storm watch in effect for north Lake