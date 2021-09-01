In Ida's aftermath, no quick relief in sight for Louisiana

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KEVIN MCGILL, CHEVEL JOHNSON and MELINDA DESLATTE
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana residents still reeling from flooding and damage caused by Hurricane Ida scrambled for food, gas, water and relief from the sweltering heat as thousands of line workers toiled to restore electricity and officials vowed to set up more sites where people could get free meals and cool off.

There was a glimmer of hope early Wednesday when power company Entergy announced its crews had turned “power on for some customers in Eastern New Orleans." Still, power and water outages affected hundreds of thousands of people, many of them with no way to get immediate relief.

“I don’t have a car. I don’t have no choice but to stay,” said Charles Harris, 58, as he looked for a place to eat Tuesday in a New Orleans’ neighborhood where Ida snapped utility poles and brought down power lines two days earlier.

Harris had no access to a generator and said the heat was starting to wear him down. New Orleans and the rest of the region were under a heat advisory, with forecasters saying the combination of high temperatures and humidity could make it feel like 106 degrees Fahrenheit (41 degrees Celsius) on Wednesday.

New Orleans officials announced seven places around the city where people could get a meal and sit in air conditioning. The city was also using 70 transit buses as cooling sites and will have drive-thru food, water and ice distribution locations set up on Wednesday, Mayor LaToya Cantrell said. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said state officials also were working to set up distribution locations in other areas around the state.

Cantrell ordered a nighttime curfew Tuesday, calling it an effort to prevent crime after Hurricane Ida left the entire city without power. Police Chief Shaun Ferguson said there had been some arrests for stealing.

Though some lights were back on Wednesday, Entergy didn't immediately say how many homes and business had electricity restored. A company statement said reconnecting all of New Orleans “will still take time given the significant damage” to the city's power grid.

The company said it was looking to first restore power to “critical infrastructure" such as hospitals, nursing homes and first responders.

Cantrell acknowledged there would frustration in the days ahead.

“We know it’s hot. We know we do not have any power, and that continues to be a priority,” she told a news conference.

The number of deaths from the hurricane climbed to at least five in Louisiana and Mississippi when Jefferson Parish authorities confirmed Wednesday a woman was found dead in her home in the community of Lafitte. Jefferson Parish sheriff’s Capt. Jason Rivarde said the woman was found during rescue operations Monday. He gave no further details.

The dead include Kent Brown, a “well-liked,” 49-year-old father of two, his brother Keith Brown said in a telephone interview on Tuesday. Keith Brown said his brother was in construction but had been out of work for a while. He didn’t know where his brother was headed when the crash happened.

Edwards said he expects the death toll to rise.

The New Orleans airport, closed since the storm hit, planned to reopen Wednesday for “very limited” flights, an airport statement said. Only American Airlines had flights scheduled Wednesday, but officials “hope for more normal operations later in the week,” it said.

Edwards on Tuesday surveyed damage from the storm, which caused massive flooding and structure damage in Houma, LaPlace and other communities outside New Orleans.

The barrier island of Grand Isle, which bore Ida's full fury, is “uninhabitable,” with every building damaged, Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng told a news conference. There are also numerous breaks in the levee system and a strong odor of natural gas, she said.

More than 1 million homes and businesses in Louisiana and Mississippi were left without power when Ida slammed the electric grid on Sunday with its 150 mph (240 kph) winds, toppling a major transmission tower and knocking out thousands of miles of lines and hundreds of substations.

An estimated 25,000-plus utility workers labored to restore electricity, but officials said it could take weeks.

Kisha Brown, a medical receptionist who rode out the storm with her two daughters at her apartment, was among hundreds of people who turned to one of the sites in New Orleans distributing free meals. She lost her power and said her food supply was dwindling. But her other major concern was the heat.

“My last resort would probably be to go to the hospital,” she said. "They’ll let me in if I show my ID.”

Other residents relied on generators, raising concerns about carbon monoxide poisoning. Our Lady of the Lake hospital in Baton Rouge had already treated more than a dozen people for carbon monoxide poisoning by late Tuesday afternoon, spokesman Ryan Cross said.

Elsewhere in New Orleans, drivers lined up for roughly a quarter-mile, waiting to get into a Costco that was one of the few spots in the city with gasoline. At other gas stations, motorists occasionally pulled up to the pumps, saw the handles covered in plastic bags and drove off.

About 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of the city in LaPlace, Enola Vappie and her sons sat in her carport hoping to catch a breeze as the temperature inside her damaged home creeped up without power to run air conditioning.

The 78-year-old Vappie was one of about 441,000 people across the state to lose water after floodwaters and power outages crippled treatment plants. But she was already thinking about what she'll do when it comes back.

“I can’t wait to have a good bubble bath," she said. "I might live in that tub.”

___

Deslatte reported from Thibodaux, Louisiana. Associated Press writers Janet McConnaughey, Rebecca Santana and Stacey Plaisance in New Orleans; Jay Reeves in Houma, Louisiana; Travis Loller in Nashville, Tennessee; and Sudhin Thanawala in Atlanta contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UN chief urges countries to help Afghans in "hour of need"

    The United Nations chief urged all nations to help the people of Afghanistan “in their darkest hour of need,” saying Tuesday that almost half the population needs humanitarian assistance to survive and the country faces the threat of basic services collapsing completely. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed “grave concern at the deepening humanitarian crisis in the country” in a statement on the first day of Taliban rule after the withdrawal of the last U.S. forces from Afghanistan. “Amid a severe drought and with harsh winter conditions on the horizon, extra food, shelter and health supplies must be urgently fast-tracked into the country,” Guterres said.

  • Merkel: I would never govern with ex-communist Left party

    Chancellor Angela Merkel said Tuesday that she would never govern with support from Germany's hard-left opposition Left party, an option that two of her would-be successors have refused to rule out ahead of the country's national election in September. Speaking at a news conference in Berlin, Merkel welcomed positive comments by her current vice chancellor Olaf Scholz about their current governing coalition. Scholz, who is also Germany's finance minister, is the center-left Social Democrats' candidate to succeed Merkel in the Sept. 26 vote.

  • 'We'll endure': Ida leaves Gulf town of Houma in tatters

    Main Street of this southern Louisiana town resembles a canyon of rubble after Hurricane Ida. Metal roofs peeled off buildings cover the sidewalks, and red bricks from a collapsed building mingle with big chunks of broken glass on a corner. “It’s like a bomb went off and just blew off houses’ roofs, flattened trees, snapped them like matchsticks,” said Michael Cobb, taking in the destruction Tuesday from his front porch a couple of blocks away.

  • UN: Weather disasters soar in numbers, cost, but deaths fall

    Weather disasters are striking the world four to five times more often and causing seven times more damage than in the 1970s, the United Nations weather agency reports. In the 2010s, that dropped to about 40 per day, the World Meteorological Organization said in a report Wednesday that looks at more than 11,000 weather disasters in the past half-century. The report comes during a disaster-filled summer globally, including deadly floods in Germany and a heat wave in the Mediterranean, and with the United States simultaneously struck by powerful Hurricane Ida and an onslaught of drought-worsened wildfires.

  • Texas Legislature sends sweeping GOP voting bill to governor

    The GOP-controlled Texas Legislature passed a broad overhaul of the state’s election laws Tuesday, tightening already strict voting rules and dealing a bruising defeat to Democrats who waged a monthslong fight over what they argued was a brazen attempt to disenfranchise minorities and other Democratic-leaning voters. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said he will sign the bill, the latest in a national GOP campaign to add new hurdles to voting in the name of security. Texas Democrats fought the legislation for months, arguing the bill was tailored to make it harder for young people, racial and ethnic minorities and people with disabilities — all Democratic-leaning voters — to cast ballots, just as they see the demographics shifting to favor their party.

  • Long Lines Form at Gas Stations After Hurricane Ida Hits New Orleans

    Crowds and long lines gathered outside gas stations in New Orleans on August 31, two days after Hurricane Ida hit southern Louisiana and left thousands of residents without power.Two days after the storm caused major damage to the city’s transmission system, Entergy New Orleans was still working to restore the city’s power. The power outages forced residents to seek fuel to power generators, according to local news reports.Mayor LaToya Cantrell signed an order for an 8 pm curfew across the city on August 31.This video from Louisiana State Representative Royce Duplessis shows a crowd at a Shell gas station in the city’s center. Credit: Royce Duplessis via Storyful

  • Thousands face weeks without power in Ida's aftermath

    Louisiana communities battered by Hurricane Ida are facing a new danger: the possibility of weeks without power in the stifling, late-summer heat

  • The Latest: Milley praises those who served in Afghanistan

    The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff reflected on the Afghanistan war’s end and delivered an emotional tribute Tuesday to the 13 service members killed by a suicide bombing last week. Gen. Mark Milley said the military’s counterterrorism efforts over the past 20 years and the evacuation of 124,000 people from Afghanistan in the last 20 days are the legacy of U.S. service members. Milley said the 11 Marines, one soldier and one Navy corpsman who died in the suicide bombing “gave their tomorrows for the tomorrows of 124,000 people.”

  • Evacuees urged not to return home after devastation from storm Ida

    NEW ORLEANS (Reuters) -Evacuees who fled Ida before the storm hammered southern Louisiana are being urged not to return home just yet as the U.S. Gulf Coast begins an arduous recovery from one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the region. Power was restored to some customers in the eastern part of New Orleans on Wednesday morning, Entergy Corp said. Countless homes were destroyed and towns were flooded, evoking memories of Hurricane Katrina, which killed some 1,800 and nearly destroyed New Orleans 16 years ago.

  • Strong winds push California wildfire closer to Lake Tahoe

    Thick smoke from the Caldor Fire enveloped the city of South Lake Tahoe, which was all but deserted during a summer week usually bustling with tourists. The National Weather Service warned that critical weather conditions through Wednesday could include extremely low humidity, dry fuel and gusts up to 30 mph (48 kph). “With those winds, as it ran through the forest it created what’s called an active crown fire run, where the fire actually goes from treetop to treetop,” said Stephen Vollmer, a fire behavior analyst for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

  • Google appeals France's 'disproportionate' $591 million fine in copyright row

    PARIS (Reuters) -Google said on Wednesday it was appealing against a 500 million euro ($591 million) fine imposed by France's antitrust watchdog in July over a dispute with local media about paying for news content. The fine https://www.reuters.com/technology/france-fines-google-500-mln-over-copyright-row-2021-07-13 came amid increasing international pressure on online platforms such as Google, part of Alphabet Inc, and Facebook to share more of the revenue they make from using media outlets' news. "We disagree with a number of legal elements, and believe that the fine is disproportionate to our efforts to reach an agreement and comply with the new law," said Sebastien Missoffe, head of Google France.

  • Aerial video shows widespread debris in Ida aftermath

    This aerial video over Grand Isle, Louisiana, shows extensive damage left behind in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida on Aug. 30. Debris and flooding are widespread as recovery begins.

  • Italy braces for train track protests against COVID passes

    Italy's government vowed to crack down on demonstrators threatening to block train tracks throughout the country Wednesday as a rule requiring COVID-19 tests or vaccines to use public transportation for long-distance domestic travel took effect. In a bid to rein in the transmission of infections as Italians returned from summer vacations, the government announced weeks ago that passengers must show a so-called “Green Pass” to board domestic flights, trains and buses traveling between regions. The requirement also applies to sea travel, although some ferries are exempt, such as ones serving tiny islands with no other connections to the mainland and those used by commuters between Sicily and and the southern tip of the mainland in Calabria.

  • Small Louisiana communities bear brunt of Hurricane Ida

    Jason Kane rode out Hurricane Ida in Crown Point, south of New Orleans, and though no water entered his house, which is raised 8 feet (2 meters) off the ground, he did see metal roofs, fencing and other chunks of large debris flying through the air outside. “It was just nuts, man," Kane said. Kane had parked his two vehicles on high ground away from the house.

  • Death toll rises after Ida causes catastrophic damage

    Many Louisiana residents are without electricity and water after Ida left a path of destruction. Hospitals, already stretched thin by the pandemic, are relying on generators. Omar Villafranca has the latest.

  • KY native plans to return to New Orleans after Hurricane Ida

    Kentuckians are looking to help with the clean-up after Hurricane Ida. A Frankfort native who now calls New Orleans home plans to bring supplies back from Kentucky to help her community.

  • AP PHOTOS: Rescues, power outages in aftermath of Ida

    Louisiana communities battered by Hurricane Ida are facing a new danger: the possibility of weeks without power in the stifling, late-summer heat. Ida ravaged the region’s power grid, leaving the entire city of New Orleans and hundreds of thousands of other Louisiana residents in the dark with no clear timeline on when power would return. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said 25,000 utility workers were in the state to help restore electricity, with more on the way.

  • Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Celebrate Wedding Anniversary: '7 Years and a Lifetime to Go'

    Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade marked seven years of marriage with some sweet Instagram shoutouts

  • Satellite Imagery Shows Extent of Flooding and Damage Brought to Louisiana by Hurricane Ida

    Before-and-after satellite images taken on August 31 reveal the extent of flooding and damage to cities that were hit by Hurricane Ida after it made landfall in southern Louisiana on August 29.Dangerous storm surges and heavy rainfall flooded multiple cities, including much of New Orleans, while powerful winds caused significant damage to structures. The hurricane was carrying winds of up 145 mph, or 235 km/h, when it made landfall on Sunday, according to the National Hurricane Center.These images from Maxar Technologies show damage to roofs as well as flooding in cities including Houma, LaPlace, Barataria and Lafitte. Credit: Maxar Technologies via Storyful

  • Vaccinations in rural India increase amid supply concerns

    India has dramatically increased COVID-19 vaccination rates in its vast rural hinterland, where around 65% of the country's nearly 1.4 billion people live. India opened shots for all adults in May. But the campaign faltered in villages due to vaccine hesitancy and misinformation. Although the increased vaccine acceptance in rural areas is promising, the pandemic is far from done in India: After weeks of steady decline, the 46,000 new infections reported Saturday was its highest in almost two months.