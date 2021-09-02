Ida's remnants lashes tri-state area

The Wrap

A Storm came in during a Toronto meteorologist’s forecast on Friday, but not the kind of storm anyone was expecting. This was actually Storm, the dog belonging to the weatherman himself. Global News Toronto’s Anthony Farnell was mid-segment when his adorable pup suddenly wandered into the shot. He was polite, going straight to his dad and trying to get attention (and treats). But when Farnell wouldn’t acknowledge his pup directly — though he did make viewers aware that he knew his dog was on scr