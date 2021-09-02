Ida's remnants lashes tri-state area
Soaking rains from the remnants of Hurricane Ida prompted the evacuations of thousands of people Wednesday after water reached dangerous levels at a dam near Johnstown, Pennsylvania. (Sept. 1)
Tropical Storm Larry has formed in in the eastern Atlantic and is forecast to turn into a major hurricane, possibly a Category 3, as it moves across the open waters far from land.
Ida's intense rain and winds are partly fueled by climate change.
A cow stuck in a tree in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida was rescued on Tuesday evening in St. Bernard Parish when local workers removed the animal.
This year's "Old Farmer's Almanac" is calling for a cold winter. But some experts question the accuracy of the 230-year-old book.
Officials say that a natural gas odor has been detected on Grand Isle and that conditions remain "very dangerous."
Ida left catastrophic damage throughout Louisiana. The barrier island, Grand Isle, saw extensive damage to the boats and lake houses in the area.
On this day in weather history, Hurricane Dorian reached peak intensity.
"That basically stops the spread of the fire," one official said.
A Storm came in during a Toronto meteorologist's forecast on Friday, but not the kind of storm anyone was expecting. This was actually Storm, the dog belonging to the weatherman himself. Global News Toronto's Anthony Farnell was mid-segment when his adorable pup suddenly wandered into the shot. He was polite, going straight to his dad and trying to get attention (and treats). But when Farnell wouldn't acknowledge his pup directly — though he did make viewers aware that he knew his dog was on scr
Historic rains triggered flash flood emergency declarations and transport chaos across the Northeastern U.S. on Wednesday night, with New York City's Central Park seeing 3.15 inches of rain fall in one hour — the most on record.The latest: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio told NY1 late Wednesday that residents should "get off the streets, get to safety immediately," as images showed Queens Boulevard flooded.
A man was attacked by an alligator in flood waters in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida ripped through the state.
Caldor Fire comes closer to South Lake Tahoe, as 'turbulent winds' vex firefighters
Monsoon storms expected to hit hard today with heavy rain threat
Flooded out by Hurricane Katrina, Roy Comardelle wasn't going to let another hurricane beat him. Comardelle thought he was winning against Hurricane Ida until the Category 4 winds at its heart battered his house and sent water spilling over the grassy walls of his handmade levee, which includes a pump and a homemade flood gate for the driveway. As he worked, Comardelle couldn't help but wonder when he might be able to get back out on the water to make a living catching crabs.
(Bloomberg) -- California firefighters battled gusty winds Wednesday to keep a raging wildfire out of the resort town South Lake Tahoe as evacuation orders spread into Nevada. Crews were mostly able to steer the Caldor Fire away from homes and cabins nestled along the southern shore of the lakeside paradise that thousands had fled just a day before. "We don't have any tools out there to stop the fire so we resorted to herding the the fire away from structures and away from people," said Eric Sch
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (Reuters) -South Lake Tahoe stood smoke-filled and largely deserted on Wednesday after crews fought back a huge, wind-driven wildfire, leaving the popular California resort town unscathed as the flames crept toward Nevada. "We steered the fire away" from South Lake Tahoe, Jason Hunter, a spokesman for the Caldor incident command, told Reuters by telephone.
Ida may no longer be a hurricane but the remnants are still going strong. They will merge with a cold front as it moves into the Northeast on Wednesday, bringing tropical flooding rain to our area.
More than a million people were left without power after Hurricane Ida hit the US Gulf Coast as a Category 4 storm on Sunday, 16 years after Katrina.
A wildfire in South Lake Tahoe would not only threaten lives and homes; it would also move faster, burn hotter and be significantly harder to fight, experts say.