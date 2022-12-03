IDC Market Glance: Hangzhou Linker Technology was Selected as a Representative Manufacturer in the Multimodal Large Model of the Chinese AI Market

Hangzhou, CHINA - (NewMediaWire) - December 2, 2022 - Recently, IDC, a well-known international market research institution, released the "Market Glance: An Overview Report of Chinese AI Large Model Market". Hangzhou Linker Technology is selected as a representative manufacturer in the field of the multimodal large model due to the outstanding performance of OmModelan industry-leading multimodal AI system.

The report shows an overview of China's AI large model market by selecting major technical service providers in different market segments. The main segments include infrastructure providers, AI development platform providers, AI algorithm providers and industry solution providers. This map helps the Chinese enterprises to understand the development of large models and the leading players in each market segment.

Dr. Tiancheng Zhao, Chief Scientist of Hangzhou Linker Technology, indicates that as Artificial Intelligence empowers the substantial economy into a new phase, enterprises usually face the situation of limited data resources, poor model generalization ability, and scarcity of high-level talents. AI's large model, as one of the best ways to solve the above problems, can greatly reduce the technical threshold and development cost for enterprises to embrace AI. Large models show superior pattern recognition and reasoning abilities which can help AI technology to tap into the potential value of the industry. At present, AI large models are playing an important role in natural language processing, computer vision, robotics, and other fields of applications.

Hangzhou Linker Technology with its world's leading multimodal large model technology won two championships of ODinWObject Detection in the Wild) at one of the most reputable AI conference, ECCV. Also, Linker Technology is one of the platform providers of the first national AI innovation application competition hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology in 2022. It is the leading technology provider in the field of multimodal pre-training large models in the industry.

OmModel is a multimodal (vision and language) model that is pre-trained on billions of images, text and videos. The system learns to align linguistic information with visual concepts, and achieve zero-shot and few-shot visual recognition abilities and improve prediction accuracy by 30%.

In order to empower enterprise users with OmModel to solve real-world challenges, Hangzhou Linker Technology released OmVision Platform, a SaaS AI platform that provides a one-stop solution for AI app building and deployment. It provides a brand-new way for developers to create smart apps that features with its no-code and zero-shot abilities. This platform redefined the production process of computer vision applications through the powerful ability of OmModel's pre-trained large models.

Pre-training large models have become an inevitable path for AI to further revolutionize the industry. Hangzhou Linker Technology will continuously explore advanced technology innovation and application, taking technology as the core and application as the guide to provide AI momentum for the digital intelligent upgrade in various industries with its core technology ability.

Contact Info:

Company Name: Hangzhou Linker Technology Co., LTD

Contact Person: Giraffe

Telephone: 057188390065

Email: marketing@hzlh.com

City: Hangzhou

Country: CHINA

Website: http://www.hzlh.com/