Have an idea that could energize Downtown Jacksonville?

If you have an idea or a concept that you think could breathe new life into Downtown Jacksonville, Downtown Vision wants to hear from you.

It’s currently accepting applications for PlacemakingJax.

The idea is to get fresh ideas for new uses of empty storefronts or public spaces.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: NFL star surprises 10-year-old boy with Super Bowl tickets

This year, the ideas that are chosen could receive funding ranging from $5,000 to $20,000.

You can apply by clicking here.

The deadline for applications is December 18 at midnight.

Read: JEA announces the State of Florida released $5.7 million in federal grants

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.