The idea that the family home is fair game for tax is a dangerous fallacy

One of the recurrent arguments in favour of an inheritance tax is that it is entirely reasonable for the Treasury to take a share of unearned wealth.

And after a prolonged period of house price growth like the one we have seen, the argument is of course much easier to make.

But it’s an argument that conveniently overlooks the true financial burden that most families take on to get on the property ladder and pay off a mortgage over decades.

This is a point that is all-the-more important to make as house prices falter and mortgage rate rises begin to inflict serious pain on homeowners once again.

The property price boom and the Tory government’s frozen tax allowances now mean many more of us now face paying the death duty – even if we own modest family homes.

It cannot be forgotten that it was never supposed to be like this. Inheritance tax was designed as a levy on the super-rich only, yet it has morphed into a threat that now plagues anyone who has been successful or sensible with their money.

At the heart of this betrayal of middle class aspiration, is the family home. Buying a home is ordinarily the biggest investment someone will make in their lifetime – you scrape everything together for a deposit and then commit to using a large chunk of your career earnings to pay it off.

But it is not without risk. House prices can go up or down and no-one will step in to save you from negative equity. Thankfully, over the long term, bricks and mortar has proved to be a reliable investment. If it wasn’t we might as well all be renters. But why should homeowners shoulder all the risk and then give up a large chunk of the rewards?

Buyers also already pay tax on homes. Stamp duty levied on properties is as much as 12pc and is charged every time you move house.

Income used to pay off the mortgage has also already been taxed at 20pc, or as much as 45pc.

Furthermore, classing property price growth as unearned income also ignores the fact that mortgage borrowers have to pay considerable interest over time.

Sums from mortgage broker L&C show that a borrower buying the average home today at £258,115 with a £25,812 deposit and a 25-year mortgage at 6pc will spend £449,019 repaying that loan. The burden has only increased since Gordon Brown scrapped mortgage interest relief in 2000.

House price growth is also largely dependent on the owner investing heavily in home improvements and maintenance – we spend thousands of pounds keeping our properties in good shape.

The blunt application of inheritance tax doesn’t differentiate from those who spent heavily on mortgage interest or maintenance and those who haven’t.

Former chancellor George Osborne once promised to take the family home out of inheritance tax, but his party has since done the opposite.

The Telegraph is calling on the Prime Minister and Chancellor to abolish inheritance tax before the next election. Only decisive action now will end a long running injustice, and stop a possible Labour government exploiting this arbitrary legislation further.

Families do not buy homes to turn a profit, but the taxman still sees our homes as a cash cow to endlessly milk.

The family home is sacred to grieving relatives, it comes with great personal and emotional attachment, and this means the impact of inheritance tax can be heartbreaking.

We cannot allow the Treasury to cash in on the biggest financial and emotional investment that most of us will make in our lifetimes. It’s time to fight back.

