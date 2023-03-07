Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Insider Monkey Transcripts
·14 min read

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript March 2, 2023

Operator: Good day ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Ideal Power Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. At the end of management's remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. As a reminder, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Jeff Christensen. Please go ahead.

Jeff Christensen: Thank you, Sarah and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining Ideal Power's fourth quarter and full year 2022 conference call. With me on the call today are Dan Brdar, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Tim Burns, Chief Financial Officer. Ideal Power's fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results press release is available on the company's website at idealpower.com. Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that statements made on the call and webcast, including those regarding future financial results and industry prospects are forward-looking and may be subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the call.

Please refer to the company's SEC filings for a list of associated risks and we would also refer you to the company's website for more supporting industry information. Now I'll turn the call over to Ideal Power's President and CEO, Dan Brdar. Dan?

Dan Brdar: Thank you, Jeff. Good afternoon, everyone and welcome to our fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results conference call. I'll first give you an update on our progress since the start of the fourth quarter and priorities for 2023 to commercialize our B-TRAN semiconductor technology. And then Tim Burns, our CFO, will take you through the numbers, after which we'll take your questions. So let's begin. We're excited to have announced the introduction of our first commercial product, The SymCool power module. The SymCool is a multi-die B-TRAN module targeted primarily for the solid-state circuit breaker market. Since the announcement of our DoD funded project with the U.S. Navy and NAVC for a B-TRAN-enabled solid-state circuit breaker, we've had an increasing number of companies looking to learn more about our technology.

Offering the initial shipment of working devices to our partner on the project, DTI, we've been approached by multiple industrial companies looking to participate in our technology evaluation program, we are focused on bringing low-loss circuit breakers to the utility and industrial markets. This strong market pull for our technology, where we can be an enabling technology for solid-state circuit breakers drove our decision to make this our first commercial product. Speaking of solid-state circuit breakers, let's turn to our work with the U.S. Navy and our partner diversified technologies. In the fourth quarter, we shipped additional B-TRAN devices to DTI in preparation for a full-scale medium voltage direct current or MVDC circuit breaker demonstration.

Additional wafers are now being fabricated at both of our development wafer fabrication partners. The first of these runs is nearing completion and these wafers will be diced and packaged into devices and then tested prior to further deliveries to DTI. We expect to deliver packaged B-TRAN to DTI for inclusion in the MVDC circuit breaker in the first half of 2023 and will continue to support the program throughout the demonstration of the B-TRAN-enabled circuit breaker. The objective of this program post demonstration is for DTI to introduce a family of circuit breakers, incorporating B-TRAN for sales to military, industrial and utility markets. As we mentioned on our last call, during the fourth quarter, we entered into a development agreement with a global top 10 automotive OEM.

This is the second global top 10 automaker working with us as we previously announced a different top-down automaker participating in our customer technology evaluation program. We're partnering with this automaker's advanced technology development team to develop a custom B-TRAN power module for use in electric vehicle drivetrain inverters in the automakers next-generation electric vehicle platform. We expect to complete Phase 1 of that development program in the second quarter. Progress to date has been very good. And as a result, we're already in discussions with the automaker on the scope for Phase 2 of the program. Phase 2 will focus on the integration of B-TRAN dies into the power module as we collaborate with an innovative packaging company also selected by this automaker.

We went through a considerable technology competition to be selected for the program and we'll need to continue to meet program milestones and performance expectations as the program progresses. What we've learned during the technology competition and our ongoing discussions with the automaker to date reinforce the competitive advantages we knew we could bring to electric vehicles. The 2 primary issues automakers are facing are high electric vehicle costs and continued range anxiety from customers due to the early stage of our charging infrastructure build-out. The EV cost challenge has been compounded a rising battery costs due to fivefold increase in lithium since mid-2020. Semiconductor technology that can improve vehicle drivetrain efficiency can play a significant role in improving EV range.

Unfortunately, improving traditional semiconductor performance has focused on moving to wide bandgap materials such as silicon carbide which only exacerbates the cost problem. The silicon carbide devices are much more expensive than silicon devices. With B-TRAN moving into commercialization, automakers are finding there's a lower-cost path to improved vehicle range. In addition, since Brad is an architecture, it too can move to silicon carbide as wafer cost, processing and quality improve over time. As we look forward for 2023, there are several key objectives we're focused on that will enable you to track our product development and commercialization progress. This year, we expect to: one, complete the full process flow run at a high-volume wafer fabricator to prepare for ramping our commercial product sales; two, ship packaged devices under the NAPS program for incorporation into a medium voltage DC circuit breaker for the demonstration.

Three, complete Phase I and win Phase 2 of the custom module development program with a global top 10 automaker; four, complete fabrication and begin sales of our first commercial product, the The SymCool Power module. Five, complete the design and introduce our second commercial product, an intelligent power module. Six, add additional potential high-volume customers to our B-TRAN test and evaluation program and seven, deliver the customer kits inclusive of a packaged B-TRAM device, driver, test board and safety enclosure to participants in our B-TRAM test and evaluation program. While we've already discussed the Navy program and the global automaker custom module, let's look at the additional 2023 objectives in more detail. Moving from development wafer fabs to production fabs is a critical next step.

As part of our commercialization strategy, we need to have fabrication capacity in place to support our customers' needs. We also need to make sure that our customers are protected to the extent we can from supply chain shocks and disruptions as well as exposure to regions of the world that do not operate under the same guidelines we do with respect to intellectual property. The prepared for commercial product shipments earlier this year, we started a full process flow engineering run at a wafer fabrication partner with high-volume production capability. This run is proceeding very well and we expect to complete the engineering run in the second quarter. Upon successful qualification, this fabrication partner will be able to support our sales as we ramp to higher volumes in 2024.

Energy, Nature, Technology
Energy, Nature, Technology

Photo by Karsten Würth on Unsplash

Also, we're about to engage a second high-volume wafer fabrication partner to complete a similar full process flow run. The second wafer fab is very experienced in manufacturing bipolar devices such as IGBTs. These 2 sources are in very different parts of the world with world-class experience and capabilities and are eager to be engaged in a new technology such as B-TRAM. Dual sourcing for wafer fabrication with no exposure to China will provide us with sufficient supply capacity from the large customers we're engaging. Our dual sourcing strategy will allow us to proactively secure necessary production capacity, components and services from partners in disparate geographies, mitigating supply chain risk. Looking to commercial products. We plan to introduce our second commercial product this year which will build on the multi-die packaging design of SymCool and the bidirectional driver we designed for our customer technology evaluation program.

This product will be an intelligent power module that will add a multi-die driver to the The SymCool power module design. This product will target renewables, particularly renewables such as solar and wind, coupled with energy storage, stand-alone energy storage and other industrial end markets. The driver and packaging for this product are already in design and we're on track to launch our second commercial product in the third quarter. Moving on to our evaluation program. We are now collaborating with a global Tier 1 automotive supplier as part of our technology evaluation program. This Tier 1 supplier will evaluate B-TRAN for use in its electric vehicle inverter, bidirectional charging and circuit protection applications. Their interest was sparked by the announcement of our custom module development agreement with a global top 10 automaker.

Our technical and business development teams are meeting on a regular basis as we plan to deliver B-TRAN samples for evaluation to the Tier 1 automotive supplier in the second half of 2023. We're fabricating additional customer kits inclusive of a packaged B-TRAN, device driver, test board and safety enclosure to facilitate and accelerate the evaluation process. After delivery of the kits and completion of testing and evaluation by prospective customers, we'll gather valuable feedback on their product requirements and potentially secure product development or other commercial agreements. We'll then use this feedback to determine the requirements for the various customers' applications and to drive our development road map for future B-TRAN products.

As you know, our test and evaluation program will remain an embedded process in our sales and marketing effort and a source of input to our next generation of products. We'll continue to add additional potential customers to the program. Since the start of the fourth quarter, we submitted proposals and concept papers for government funding opportunities with the Army, the Department of Defense, DoD's Defense Innovation Unit and established collaborations with universities and commercial activities to pursue additional government funding solicitations as they're released. We're also preparing submissions through the Department of Energy, Department of Defense, Air Force and NASA and collaborating with wafer fabrication partners and commercial entities to explore funding opportunities under the CHIPS Act as the programs are defined and open for the solicitation.

With the completion -- the competition for these programs is high, they provide us an opportunity to collaborate with current fabrication partners and prospective customers, both to advance the state of our technology and pursue additional application-specific demonstrations of B-TRAN. Looking at our expanded B-TRAN patent estate, we currently have 72 issued B-TRAN patents, with 31 of those issued outside of the United States and 24 pending B-TRAN patents. Our current geographic coverage on our patents includes North America, China, Japan, South Korea, India and Europe, all of which represent our high-priority geographies for patent coverage. As part of our product development and introductions, we're expanding our patterning efforts to include what we believe to be high-value patents on our driver and packaging designs as both are unique due to the bidirectional nature of our technology.

Moving on, we recently issued a new B-TRAN white paper. This white paper includes recent testing results using our newly designed driver and devices using our double-sided packaging. It shows switching characteristics and wave forms using bidirectional double pulse testing which is important for pet and customer technical teams. A link to the new white paper is available in the press release we issued early this week. We will attend this year's Applied Power Electronics Conference, or APAC, in Orlando, Florida from March 19 through 23rd. Our technical paper, B-TRAN optimization and performance characterization was selected for presentation at the conference. As you may recall, last year, our paper was selected by the Pentacle community for an award as one of the best technical presentations.

So we expect considerable interest in this year's paper and our progress. In summary, we're thrilled that we introduced our first commercial product. We're selected for a custom module development program with a top 10 global automaker and are now collaborating with a Tier 1 automotive supplier. We're also very much on track to meet the key milestones and objectives for this year that I outlined earlier. B-TRAN'S unique architecture offers the advantages of inherent bidirectional switching capability, reduced switching and conduction losses and improved the more compact thermal management requirements, potentially leading to lower user costs for OEM products, incorporating B-TRAN and high-growth and B-TRAN-enabled applications. B-TRAN has the potential to displace conventional power semiconductor solutions in many applications, including electric vehicles, renewable energy, energy storage, solid-state circuit breakers and motor drives.

Now, I'd like to hand the call over to Chief Financial Officer, Tim Burns, to review our fourth quarter financial results. Tim?

Tim Burns: Thank you, Dan. I will review the fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results. We recorded $17,000 in grant revenue for the fourth quarter and $203,000 in grant revenue for the full year with offsetting cost of brand revenue as we continued our work on the Navy funded NAVC program. On December 31, grant revenue of $37,000 remain to be recognized under this program. Operating expenses were $2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $1.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, driven primarily by higher research and development expenses due to additional semiconductor fab runs and costs related to the development of our driver, packaging and recently launched The SymCool power module. Operating expenses also reflect higher stock-based compensation expense.

Although we expect higher research and development spending in 2023, we continue to expect some quarter-to-quarter variability in operating expenses, particularly our research and development spending due to the timing of semiconductor fabrication runs and other development activities and hiring as well as the potential impact of additional government funding. We expect to keep general and administrative expenses in 2023, close to 2022 levels, excluding the impact of stock-based compensation expense, despite the impact of inflation on the cost of services. Sales and marketing spending is expected to increase modestly in 2023 due to hiring and costs associated with commercialization efforts, including new product launches. Net loss in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $1.9 million compared to $1.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Full year 2022 net loss was $7.2 million compared to $4.8 million in full year 2021. Fourth quarter 2022 cash burn was $2.1 million, consistent with our guidance of approximately $2 million to $2.1 million. Full year 2022 cash burn was $6.8 million, again consistent with our guidance of approximately $6.7 million to $6.8 million. We expect first quarter 2023 cash burn of approximately $1.8 million to $2 million and full year 2023 cash burn of $8 million to $8.5 million. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $16.3 million at December 31, 2022. Given our planned cash burn which remains modest, we have ample liquidity on our balance sheet to fund operations through 2024 as we commercialize our technology and also to be a well-capitalized partner for the broad spectrum of companies that are either already participating or that we expect to participate in the testing and evaluation of our B-TRAN technology as well as the global top 10 automaker that has engaged us for a development program.

At December 31, we had 5,924,680 shares outstanding, up slightly from the end of September and 1,04,248 warrants outstanding, unchanged from the end of September. Including 811,614 stock options, restricted stock units and performance stock units outstanding, we had 7,776,542 diluted shares outstanding at December 31. At this time, I'd like to open up the call for questions. Operator?

See also 13 Most Profitable Food Stocks and 13 High Growth Pharma Stocks that are Profitable.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.

Recommended Stories

  • Seeking 9% Dividend Yield? Here Are 2 Dividend Stocks George Soros Is Holding for Income Growth

    While 2023 is still relatively young, the markets have already proved to be extremely difficult to navigate this year. Bullish in January, bearish in February and back to the bull again so far in March, the swings make it impossible to know what’s up next. One simple solution to help make sense of the confusion is to just take a leaf out of the “legendary investor” playbook. And hardly any come more legendary than George Soros. Some quarters might not be too keen on the “man who broke the bank o

  • If You Invested $3,000 in Berkshire Hathaway in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), the large conglomerate run by legendary investor Warren Buffett, has been a great stock to own since Buffett took over in 1965, transforming it from a struggling textile manufacturer into one of the largest companies in the world. Between 1965 and 2022, Berkshire's stock generated compounded annual gains of 19.8%, while the broader benchmark S&P 500 generated compounded annual gains of 9.9% including dividends. If you had invested $3,000 in Berkshire's stock at the very start of 2020, here's how much you would have today.

  • Oil is Breaking out: 3 Energy Stocks to Buy Now

    After trading in a tight range for the last three months oil prices look like they are breaking out

  • US Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on Deposits

    (Bloomberg) -- US banks are being forced to do something they haven’t done for 15 years: fight for deposits.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearTesla’s China Price War Sparks $18 Billion BYD Rout: Tech WatchAfter years of earning next to nothing, depositors

  • This kids toy company made too many bobblehead figures so now it’s ‘eliminating’ $30 million worth of stock

    Funko’s CEO said a warehouse in Arizona had become overrun by the dolls.

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock That's a Surefire March Buy and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    One widely held stock-split stock is historically cheap, while another ultra-popular holding is facing a mountain of headwinds.

  • These 2 Stocks Are Plunging After Hours Monday

    The stock market was mixed to start the week on Monday, as investors seemed more comfortable waiting to find out what Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell will say later in the week about the state of the U.S. economy and the central bank's approach to interest rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) managed to gain ground on the day, but the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) fell back slightly. Calavo Growers (NASDAQ: CVGW) is well known for its avocado production, and its quarterly financial results weren't good enough to keep investors satisfied.

  • Want $300 in Monthly Dividend Income? Invest $30,000 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    These high-octane income stocks average a 12.06% yield, meaning a $30,000 initial investment, split equally, can allow you to collect $300/month.

  • Alameda Sues Grayscale Over $9 Billion Locked in Bitcoin Trust Shares

    The FTX aliffiliate claims that Grayscale’s “improper” fund freeze means that customer cash has been lost.

  • 1 Growth Stock That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million in a Decade

    This fintech company should benefit as artificial intelligence software sees broader adoption in the coming years.

  • Warren Buffett's Silent Warning: 128 Billion Reasons to Expect Stocks to Head Lower

    For nearly 60 years, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has been putting on a clinic for Wall Street. Since taking over the lead role for Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, he's led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an annualized return of 19.8%, which doubles up the 9.9% total return, including dividends paid, of the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) over the same stretch. Pretty much anything that would give investors a clue as to what Warren Buffett is thinking and how he views Wall Street is something of interest to the investing community.

  • This Stock Could Soar By as Much as 106%, According to Wall Street

    Some of Wall Street's predictions seem a bit aggressive, but investors should still consider this company.

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Maximize Your Retirement Income

    The traditional retirement planning approaches no longer cover all expenses in nest egg years. So what can retirees do? Thankfully, there are alternative investments that provide steady, higher-rate income streams to replace dwindling bond yields.

  • Here's Warren Buffett's Excellent Advice for When You've Lost Money

    First, though, in case you've heard the name Warren Buffett but are not sure just why you might want to listen to what he has to say, know this: He has increased his company's (Berkshire Hathaway) value by an average of nearly 20% per year over 57 years. Let's apply that to stock investing. Imagine that you've bought shares of stock in a company and you're down, say, 50%.

  • Is NIO Inc. (NIO) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for NIO Inc. (NIO) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • Annaly Capital Management vs. AGNC: Which Stock has the More Sustainable Dividend?

    The mortgage real estate investment trusts (mREITs) Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) and AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ: AGNC) have become popular stocks since the pandemic due to their high dividend yields. Annaly currently has an annual dividend yield of more than 17%, while AGNC's is about 13%. With that said, let's take a look at which mREIT has the more sustainable dividend.

  • Top Reasons Not To Roll Over Your 401(k) To an IRA

    Five cases in which keeping your plan in place—or employing another non-IRA strategy—is the better move.

  • Down 12% to 27%, These Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks Look Like Great Buys This March

    Three high-quality dividend stocks that have taken a beating over the past year are Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC), Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE: MAA), and Stag Industrial (NYSE: STAG). Shares of Agree Realty have fallen about 12% from their peak over the past year, which has helped push the company's dividend yield up to 4.1%. Meanwhile, the company further padded that yield by also increasing its payout by 7.7% over the past year.

  • Short-term cash is back in style with yields sizzling around 5%, but watch out for a Fed policy U-turn, says investment strategist

    Money market funds are hot with short-term Treasury yields shooting higher, says SoFi's Liz Young, who also says be wary of a Fed policy pivot.

  • White House Is 'Aware of' Silvergate Situation, Spokeswoman Says

    White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the presidential administration is monitoring Silvergate Bank's situation, and said Congress must act.