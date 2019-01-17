This Is the Ideal Salary You Need to Take Home $100K in Your State

The salary you agreed to work for never seems to match up with your paychecks. That’s because — thanks to taxes — you don’t get to keep all of the dollars that you earn.

GOBankingRates conducted a study to determine the amount of money you have to make to actually bring home $100,000 after taking out taxes, including federal, state, local income and payroll taxes.

Payroll taxes include the Social Security tax, which does have a maximum amount of income it applies to, and the Medicare tax. Federal income taxes and payroll taxes are the same no matter where you live, so it’s state and local taxes that make the difference in this study.

While taxes probably aren’t your only consideration when deciding where to live, knowing how much of your paycheck you’ll get to keep after taxes can help you make a more informed decision about how salaries in different states compare.

salary needed to take home $100k

The biggest winners in the study are led by the states with no income tax: Alaska, Florida, Nevada, South Dakota, Texas, Washington, and Wyoming. Two other states sneak in the top nine: New Hampshire and Tennessee.

New Hampshire has an income tax, but it’s only 5 percent and it only applies to interest and dividend income — your wages aren’t subject to state income taxes. Tennessee also taxes interest and dividends. For the 2018 tax year, the rate is 3 percent, but it is scheduled to decrease 1 percentage point each year until it is fully repealed in 2021.

Because none of these states impose an income tax on wages, the salary you need to make to take home $100,000 is the same in all of them: $134,630, meaning you get to keep almost 75 percent of your salary after taxes in these states. Only a few other states allow you to keep over 70 percent of your income: North Dakota, Arizona, Illinois, Alabama, Michigan and Kansas.

At the other end of the spectrum, Oregon requires you to earn the most before you get to keep $100,000: $152,810, or just over 65 percent of your income. California isn’t far behind at $150,897, meaning you keep just over 66 percent of your salary in the Golden State.

Western states Hawaii and Idaho also fall in the bottom five, with the only East Coast state in the bottom five being Maryland, at the third-highest pretax income to keep $100,000. Other states that leave you with less than 68 percent of your pay when you’re taking home $100,000 are New York, South Carolina, Kentucky, Minnesota and Maine.

Here’s how much you need to earn in every state to take home $100,000 a year:

Salary You Need to Take Home $100,000 in Your State State Salary or Income Needed Alabama $142,093 Alaska $134,630 Arizona $139,689 Arkansas $146,078 California $150,897 Colorado $143,128 Connecticut $145,319 Delaware $145,707 Florida $134,630 Georgia $145,699 Hawaii $149,583 Idaho $148,399 Illinois $141,645 Indiana $144,339 Iowa $146,627 Kansas $142,730 Kentucky $147,817 Louisiana $143,017 Maine $148,265 Maryland $150,080 Massachusetts $144,046 Michigan $142,527 Minnesota $148,100 Mississippi $143,497 Missouri $144,912 Montana $145,844 Nebraska $146,690 Nevada $134,629 New Hampshire $134,629 New Jersey $145,042 New Mexico $143,258 New York $147,077 North Carolina $145,222 North Dakota $137,870 Ohio $143,352 Oklahoma $143,515 Oregon $152,810 Pennsylvania $143,422 Rhode Island $142,917 South Carolina $147,630 South Dakota $134,630 Tennessee $134,630 Texas $134,630 Utah $144,310 Vermont $146,405 Virginia $145,180 Washington $134,630 West Virginia $145,682 Wisconsin $146,677 Wyoming $134,630

Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the salary you would need to take home an annual pay of $100,000 after federal, state and local taxes, plus FICA withholdings. SmartAsset’s Paycheck Calculator was used to calculate the exact salary amount in each state.

