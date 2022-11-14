IdealHomes Has Recently Hosted A Webinar to Help Curious Investors Understand Is Buying Property in Portugal a Good Investment

The Webinar Helps Explain the Factors That Make Portugal an Attractive Destination for Real Estate Investments



FARO, Algarve - (NewMediaWire) - November 14, 2022 - Leading real estate investment firm, IdealHomes, has conducted a webinar to help highlight the benefits of investing in Portugal. With the economy in America not doing so well, investors are looking for new avenues to safeguard their wealth. Recently, the stock market crashed, and retirees lost trillions of dollars. With the elections around the corner and signs of geopolitical and economic volatility not getting under control, inflation is creating a serious dent in people's pockets.

During such times, investors take money out of stock markets and other volatile assets such as crypto and invest in tangible assets such as real estate. However, with the wounds of the 2008 financial crisis still fresh, Americans are weary of the complicated dynamics of their housing market. The problems have aggravated since the FED decided to raise interest rates.

The webinar from IdealHomes couldn't have come at a better time and seeks to highlight how Portugal has emerged as the leading choice for American investors and how they can get started. The webinar featured senior real estate advisors explaining what makes Portugal the best place to invest in real estate.

They touched upon how the American currency has a huge advantage, which enables its citizens to buy a much more expensive property in a secret location in Portugal using the same money that could only get a small apartment in their country.

A spokesperson for the agency said, "Thanks to the high value against the euro, the enhanced spending power of the greenback means Americans can diversify their real estate portfolio overseas easily. Portugal's real estate market is growing exponentially and has become more popular among Americans."

The properties in Portugal also enable investors to build a stable source of passive income. Many people spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on vacation every year. Thanks to IdealHomes, many of their clients have been able to build vacation homes that they can rent out when they aren't there.

With Portugal being a tourist hub, these rental properties have a strong demand, which ensures they stay occupied throughout the year. Its pristine beaches help fetch premium rentals from international tourists looking to enjoy the sunny paradise at the heart of Europe. IdealHomes also provides complete rental property management services, so their customers don't have to worry about any hassles, such as looking after maintenance and repairs.

Another consultant stated, "Buying overseas properties can bring tax advantages. If you own a house in another country and have a mortgage, you may be eligible to deduct some of the interest you pay on that mortgage from the income you report to the IRS. One of the two types of assets still exempt from annual reporting to the Internal Revenue Service by Americans is the property located in a foreign country. "This is perfect for investors looking to diversify their holdings."

He added, "A lot of investors come to Portugal to reduce the risk to their wealth. When we speak to our clients, they tell us how they have worked their whole lives to build their retirement nest egg, only to have to face market risk and even the risk of seizure by the government and liability risk. "Investing in Portugal helps safeguard their investment."

The webinar discussed the benefits of residency in Portugal. People get access to Schengen visas and can quickly move around in over 37 countries. There is intense economic activity in major cities like Lisbon and Porto, which means high-paying jobs with great salaries and benefits like gym memberships. The country also has one of the world's best healthcare and education systems.

IdealHomes has already helped countless wealthy retirees looking to move away from the cold winters for good and settle in nicely in the Mediterranean climate. Their savings also last longer as Portugal is affordable compared to other countries. The country prides itself on its friendly population, which helps ex-pats assimilate into the culture quickly. Even mortgage plans are available to international investors that they can use to fund their dream and spend their golden years on the Algarve coast with peace of mind.

Their online portal has been created to help make the property purchase procedure in Portugal seamless. It allows people to explore the plethora of services and information on the market and take actionable steps to buy their dream homes. Customers can use various filters to help them find the right property for their budget.

People interested in contacting their friendly team can contact them via the email below or check out their site.

Ideal Homes Portugal is a highly experienced professional real estate agency in the Algarve. They have been helping buyers and sellers in Portugal for over ten years and have two estate agency showrooms (in Vila Sol and Lagos). They have a team of reputable agents that go out of their way to help foreigners find their dream homes in Portugal.

Founder Chris White started the company in 2012. Since then, they have become a well-recognized and trusted company in Portugal and across the world, with 300+ property sales each year, over 150,000 visitors to our website every month, and customers coming to us from the USA, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, South Africa, and many more. Their team prides itself on helping its clients start living their dreams in this sunny paradise.

