Idealists Study World War II; Realists Study World War I

Two descriptions of the world for your consideration:

Scenario one: a dominant superpower, serving as the unquestioned head of an international alliance, and possessing unmatched military and economic strength. This superpower appears exceptionally led at the military, political, and bureaucratic levels, and possesses the time and space to conceptualize a focused strategy against a specific threat.

Scenario two: several powerful nations operating in a multipolar world, pursuing divergent interests, with none possessing an absolute advantage over the others. Exceptional political and military leadership is lacking, and the rapid pace of change means these nations are carried forward by events over which they exercise little control. Few are certain what a future threat or strategy may resemble.

Our first scenario describes the world of 1945; the triumphant United States at the head of a new international order and poised to combat a clear challenger. Our second describes the world of 1918: victorious powers fighting over diverging interests, squandering their opportunities of peace, but convinced in their conceit that the world could be ordered in their image.

Take these descriptions and apply them to 2019, and one will find the first far timelier than the second. One hundred years after the Treaty of Versailles the parallels seem uncanny; everything old is new again. Those seeking the lessons of history—to the extent that history provides them—should study World War I carefully. The world of 1945 holds far more appeal in the popular imagination and continues to influence policy. Notions of unipolarity, morally unambiguous causes, and great leaders continue to dominate contemporary thinking. Conversely, few long for the bleak and complex days of 1918. Contrast the lessons of the two wars, and one will find that the world today resembling 1918, and the world as we wish it to be resembling 1945. Bleakness and complexity are the order of the day.

The Cause: If there is one constant in Wetsern foreign policy, then it is at least one politician will refer to our opponent-of-the-day as Hitler. Nazi Germany represented the worst of humanity, but such references threaten to dilute this reality when applied with reckless abandon. The “Hitler” label feeds a sense of righteousness, which, to phrase it mildly, can prove counterproductive to the national interest. To appreciate the absurdity of this overuse, consider: which of the following scenarios is a more likely casus belli? 1) An invader hell-bent on world domination and the wholesale elimination of choice ethnic and religious groups or 2) A great-power nation, pursuing policies believed to be in its legitimate national interest, miscalculates with tragic consequences. Morality plays make for good stories, but competition is possible without demonization. Understanding the nature of great-power competition and strategic miscalculation a la World War I will likely serve the national interest better than searching for a “little Hitler” in every conflict.

The Leadership: Political and military leaders are often viewed as giants astride the world stage, imposing their will on their surroundings. This is understandable, given the popular perceptions of World War II leadership: Churchill, Roosevelt, Eisenhower, Montgomery, et al. However, skepticism is warranted. As Calvin Coolidge accurately noted, “heroism is not just in the man, but in the occasion.” Again, incorporating such narratives into foreign policy entails a significant risk of overreach. Leaders usually cannot bend complex events to their will. The regular order of the military sphere entails armies that are far more often led by a Joseph Joffre or Conrad von Hotzendorf—men of limited imagination and rigid dogma—rather than a George Patton or Erwin Rommel. Grandiose political leaders more often take the form of Woodrow Wilson—who combined the zeal of a preacher’s son with the inflexibility of a career academic—than Winston Churchill. Studying the hapless generals of the Western Front and the architects of the Versailles disaster is more likely to instill humility in a political or military leader than attempting the second coming of Franking D. Roosevelt or Patton.