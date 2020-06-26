Ideanomics Clarifies Status of Its EV Hub in Qingdao

- Ideanomics MEG has a 1 Million square foot hub in Qingdao, Shandong

- Center will open in three phases, first phase is fully operational

- Both dealership sales and commercial fleet sales active since May 2020

NEW YORK, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) ("Ideanomics" or the "Company") would like to clarify the status of its one million square feet EV hub in Qingdao, Shandong province. The company secured a 15-year free rental agreement backed by the local government, which was signed in late 2019. Our partners (including the City of Qingdao, a 10% owner of our subsidiary in Qingdao), were announced in press releases dated November 27, 2019, and January 28, 2020.

As detailed in the Company's press release on March 3, 2020, the existing new and used sales business at the site was to be folded into the MEG center activities. Along with the commencement of our fleet sales division, this compromised Phase I. The MEG center had a soft launch on May 1, with a fuller opening on May 25, 2020, as announced in press releases dated March 20, 2020, May 18, 2020, and May 26, 2020, when the center was allowed to open fully after COVID-19 lockdown measures were eased in Qingdao. These activities occupy approximately 20,000 square meters, or 215,000 square feet, and the Company has detailed activity from both existing dealership business at the site and its commercial fleet sales in recent press releases.

Phase II of the opening will see an additional 20,000 square meters come online and is subject to renovation in preparation for MEG and its participating partners. This includes the MEG welcome center and executive offices. As previously communicated, the timeline for this phase will coincide with the ribbon cutting ceremony and official opening in the summer of 2020.

Phase III of the project, and the remaining 60,000 square meters will come online as further renovations are completed.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech products. Its electric vehicle division, Mobile Energy Global (MEG) provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity as well as financing and charging solutions. Ideanomics Capital includes DBOT ATS and Intelligenta which provide innovative financial services solutions powered by AI and blockchain. MEG and Ideanomics Capital provide our global customers and partners with better efficiencies and technologies and greater access to global markets.

The company is headquartered in New York, NY, and has offices in Beijing and Qingdao, China.

