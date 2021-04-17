Ideanomics Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Ideanomics (NAS:IDEX, 30-year Financials) is believed to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $2.39 per share and the market cap of $1 billion, Ideanomics stock gives every indication of being significantly overvalued. GF Value for Ideanomics is shown in the chart below.


Because Ideanomics is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Ideanomics has a cash-to-debt ratio of 21.37, which which ranks better than 73% of the companies in Software industry. The overall financial strength of Ideanomics is 7 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Ideanomics is fair. This is the debt and cash of Ideanomics over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Ideanomics has been profitable 0 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $26.8 million and loss of $0.47 a share. Its operating margin of -186.22% in the bottom 10% of the companies in Software industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Ideanomics's profitability as poor. This is the revenue and net income of Ideanomics over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Ideanomics's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the bottom 10% of the companies in Software industry. Ideanomics's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -32.4%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Software industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Ideanomics's return on invested capital is -42.26, and its cost of capital is -1.05. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Ideanomics is shown below:

In closing, The stock of Ideanomics (NAS:IDEX, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Software industry. To learn more about Ideanomics stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

