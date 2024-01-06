Ideas of how to dispose of your Christmas tree in Yorkshire

The decorations have come down and suddenly people are faced with the annual question of what to do with their real Christmas tree?

It is considered bad luck to fail to take down your decorations on the eve of Epiphany or Twelfth Night.

Many councils offer recycling services, but a number of charities have their own fundraising appeals for Christmas trees.

BBC News has a few suggestions of how people can help organisations by donating those unwanted trees.

Support a food bank

In York, people can recycle their Christmas trees in return for a donation which will be used to support the city's food bank.

York Round Table, working with the city council and YorWaste, said people can drop off their trees for £5 at Askham Bar Tesco Extra on Saturday.

The charity said 100% of the money raised would got to the York Food Bank, which is part of the Trussell Trust.

All trees dropped off are recycled and turned into compost.

A spokesperson for the charity said the drop-off session will run from 09:00 GMT to 16:00.

"Please bring real trees only and remember to remove all decorations," they added.

Down on the farm

Little Haven Farm, based at Hedon in East Yorkshire, would be delighted to receive any unwanted Christmas trees.

The petting farm, animal rescue and education centre said: "The animals love them as both enrichment and as a treat!"

A spokesperson said they were unable to collect any trees this year, but would be happy if people simply dropped off their tree at the farm gates.

Alternatively they could message the farm and arrange a specific time to deliver their tree.

Helping families

Beth Cole said recycling trees helped both the environment and the hospice

One way of ensuring the Christmas tree is not just left to rot outside is to donate it to the Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice.

For a donation they will collect your tree and transform it into chippings which they use in the gardens at the hospice, which is based at North Anston, near Rotherham.

Beth Cole, from the hospice, said there was a "huge environmental impact and benefit" to recycling trees.

"Each tree represents a donation to the hospital which enables us to help families in the local area create magical memories together sometimes at the toughest of times," she added.

