IDEG Asset Management Partners With Coinbase Prime to Launch Actively Managed ETH Fund

Bloomberg
Aoyon Ashraf
·2 min read

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

British Virgin Islands-based DEG Asset Management (IDEG) unveiled its Ethereum Enhanced Portfolio, an actively managed fund tracking the price of ether (ETH) while using, it said, a futures arbitrage strategy to enhance returns and flatten volatility.

The fund will be part of the new TIMES suite of products, short for Trust, Interest, Mining, Yield Earnings and Structured Solutions.

“The Ethereum Enhanced Portfolio is our first of such products, providing qualifying investors an opportunity to capitalize on Ethereum, the most renowned smart-contract platform, while enhancing risk-adjusted returns compared to holding Ethereum,” said Emma Hu, product partner of IDEG, in a statement.

The company didn’t disclose the size or how much has been already invested in the fund.

Coinbase Prime will be the fund’s prime broker and custodian, building on a relationship that started in 2019. “The need for a reputable, compliance-focused partner to meet our unique trading needs and to safeguard our assets, and by extension safeguard the investments of our clients, led us back to Coinbase as our preferred prime broker and custodian,” said IDEG’s Chief Compliance Officer and COO, Suen Son Poon.

This Ethereum fund is launching as digital asset vehicles ex-Bitcoin have been gaining traction among institutional investors thanks to offering further diversification within the volatile digital asset sector. Most recently, Goldman Sachs began offering interested clients access to an ether fund issued by Galaxy Digital.

Last week Bitcoin-related products took the lion’s share of fund outflows with $131.8 million of redemptions, while funds focused on Ethereum (ETH) saw just $15.3 million in outflows, according to a CoinShares report.

The Ethereum Enhanced Portfolio fund will be available to qualified investors globally, except for the United States, with a minimum investment amount of $100,000, according to company spokesman Ian Stirling. “The majority of single-coin tracker funds on the market tend to be passive funds,” he added, noting that the fund will charge a fixed management fee based on the asset under management.

IDEG is also planning to launch additional thematic funds in 2022, with actively managed multi-coin, decentralized finance (DeFi) yield farming and GameFi/Metaverse play-to-earn (P2E) strategies being piloted in-house.

Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia Is Piling Up Some Very Bad News

    The bad streak continues for Nvidia . The semiconductor manufacturer starts the second quarter as it ended the first: badly. During the week of April 4 to April 8, the company known for its graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence saw its market capitalization falling from $665.1 billion on April 1 to $576.1 billion on April 8.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Chipmakers offer steady long-term growth potential, but not every semiconductor stock will be a winner.

  • These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Offer an Attractive Buying Opportunity, Say Analysts

    Down doesn’t mean out. When a stock takes a tumble, investors sometimes jump the gun and assume that the name has reached the end of the line. Sure, a significant share price decline should sound the alarm bells, as it could indicate underlying problems with the business or insurmountable headwinds. However, there’s another side to the story. These falls could reflect temporary challenges that can ultimately be overcome, with the lower prices presenting an opportunity to get in on the action bef

  • Buffett needed two weeks for $11.6 billion Alleghany purchase, balked at Goldman fee

    Warren Buffett needed just two weeks to put together Berkshire Hathaway Inc's $11.6 billion takeover of Alleghany Corp, its largest acquisition in six years, even as he balked at paying the insurer's banking fee, a regulatory filing on Monday shows. Alleghany said its Chief Executive Officer Joseph Brandon met with Buffett for dinner in New York City on March 7, where after some "casual conversation" Buffett offered $850 per share in cash for the company, less the fee for bankers at Goldman Sachs.

  • These Dividend Stocks Can Double Your Money in Under 5 Years

    This isn't just a pie-in-the-sky prediction. These dividend stocks truly are poised for strong growth.

  • AT&T Stock Jumps After Completing WarnerMedia Spinoff

    AT&T wrapped up its WarnerMedia spinoff late last week, and the stock was rising on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) in February decided to structure WarnerMedia’s divestiture as a spinoff instead of a split-off, or exchange. A split-off would have given AT&T holders the option of exchanging their holdings for shares in the new publicly traded Warner Bros. Discovery.

  • AT&T Stock Rises After the Merger. What Do the Charts Say?

    Shares of AT&T are higher on Monday, at last check about 8% up, after the company completed its merger with Discovery on Friday. The split leaves the pure-play AT&T business under AT&T (and the T ticker symbol, while its WarnerMedia business (including HBO) merged into Discovery — hence the WBD ticker symbol. One could make an argument that AT&T is now undervalued vs. Verizon and that Discovery is undervalued vs. other streaming giants, like Netflix and Disney .

  • Shopify announces 10-for-1 stock split, proposes founder share for CEO

    (Reuters) -Canadian e-commerce giant Shopify Inc on Monday announced a 10-for-1 split of its class A and class B stock, joining a growing list of companies that have split their shares to make them more attractive for investors. Shopify would also seek shareholder approval to authorize and issue a new class of shares, called the Founder share, to Tobi Lutke, its chief executive officer and founder. The proposal seeks to preserve the voting power of Lutke, as the Founder share will provide him with a variable number of votes and that combined with his previously owned shares from other classes would represent 40% of the total voting power attached to all of Shopify's outstanding shares.

  • 7 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Bill Ackman

    In this article, we discuss 7 best stocks to buy now according to Bill Ackman. To see more stocks in this selection, click 4 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Bill Ackman. Bill Ackman is a billionaire American investor and hedge fund manager, known for his activist investment strategy. He founded his first investment […]

  • This Buffett Stock Is Down 55% and About to Split: Time to Buy?

    RH is an under-the-radar Buffett stock, and perhaps an underappreciated brand with underappreciated ambitions.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2026

    Over the past three and a half months, Wall Street and investors have been given a not-so-subtle reminder that stocks can go down just as easily as they can rise. Since the year began, both the broad-based S&P 500 and 125-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average entered official correction territory with declines of at least 10%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has fared even worse, with a peak decline between mid-November and mid-March of 22%.

  • Amazon pulls trigger on $12.75 billion bond after buying MGM, James Bond franchise

    Amazon sees robust demand Monday for a big debt financing that follows its purchase of the fabled MGM movie and television studio.

  • Dividend Aristocrats Are Overrated: Here's Where Income Investors Might Want to Look Instead

    While those achievements are undoubtedly impressive, I think there's a good case to be made that Dividend Aristocrats are overrated. Here's where income investors might want to look instead. My view is that enough are overrated to claim that the group as a whole often receives too much attention from income investors.

  • China Yield Premium Over U.S. Vanishes With More Outflows Seen

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s yield advantage over Treasuries disappeared for the first time in more than a decade, paving the way for more capital outflows to follow the recent record exodus from the Asian nation.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Over UkraineUkraine S

  • You are not imagining it. Indian-origin CEOs indeed are everywhere

    Google's Sundar Pichai and Microsoft's Satya Nadella are joined buy more Indian origin leaders like Raj Subramaniam, Leena Nair, and Arvind Krishna at the top.

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway announced $22 billion of investments last quarter — marking a huge increase in its spending

    Buffett's company plowed $7 billion into Occidental stock, spent over $3 billion on HP shares, and struck a nearly $12 billion deal to buy Alleghany.

  • 3 Unstoppable High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Boost Your Passive Income Stream

    The Nasdaq Composite fell nearly 6% last week, but the S&P 500 was only down 2.3% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 1.1%. Investing in equal parts of Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Watsco (NYSE: WSO) gives an investor a dividend yield of 3.4% and exposure to the renewable energy industry and virtually every industry in the industrial sector.

  • NVIDIA Is Down By 5%, Here Is Why

    The stock is trying to settle below the $219 level.

  • 5 reasons the stock market has found its bottom and is due for more upside ahead, according to Fundstrat

    The last time these four signals flashed was in April 2020, which was shortly after the stock market found its bottom during the COVID-19 bear market.

  • Slimmed-down AT&T gets boost as it goes ‘back to the basics’ after WarnerMedia deal

    The new AT&T is here, and some company watchers like what they see. On Monday shares rose after the deal to spin off and merge WarnerMedia, a big entertainment business that includes HBO and others. “We continue to believe the WarnerMedia spin/merge will unlock value for AT&T shareholders, in addition to putting the company on stronger financial footing for the future,” analysts at Deutsche Bank said in a research note that said it was “back to basics” as it updated its outlook amid the change.