IDEM wants to hear from Evansville residents on air pollutants, greenhouse gasses

EVANSVILLE — The Indiana Department of Environmental Management wants to hear from Hoosiers on how best to spend federal grant money.

At 6 p.m. on Feb. 8 at the Evansville Public Library Oaklyn Branch, residents will be able to attend a public meeting regarding money IDEM will distribute from the U.S. EPA Climate Reduction Grant Program.

"IDEM has received many ideas and novel solutions from other meetings throughout the state," IDEM Commissioner Brian Rockensuess said in a news release. "We're looking forward to incorporating feedback from Gary and Evansville in our upcoming proposal to the EPA."

According to the news release, the grant program gives money to local communities to help address greenhouse gas emissions and other air pollutants.

IDEM was awarded $3 million to conduct a greenhouse gas emissions inventory and develop a Priority Climate Action Plan. The release states the plan must be given to the EPA by March. A Comprehensive Climate Action Plan is due in July 2025.

The meeting will be livestreamed via IDEM. An agenda and the streaming information will be available prior to the meeting at www.in.gov/idem/.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: IDEM wants to hear from Evansville on air pollutants, greenhouse gas