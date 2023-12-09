Identical twins Don and Jon MacSwan leading the way for Wheatfield and Cambria

Dec. 9—This past election, Cambria Town Highway Superintendent Jon MacSwan ran unopposed for town supervisor and will be sworn into the role on Jan. 1.

It will be one more thing he has in common younger with his identical twin brother by one minute — Don MacSwan has served as the Wheatfield town supervisor since 2018.

"It never dawned on me, because we've always worked together so much," the 76-year-old Jon said of the dual supervisor posts. But others have noticed.

Growing up in Colonial Village and Bergholz, the MacSwans settled in Wheatfield in the early 1960s, attending the Niagara Wheatfield Central School District. Early on, both had nearly identical interests, joining the school track and football teams and both had an interest in racing.

They looked so alike in high school they attempted the switching places trope for an algebra exam, Don taking Jon's place. When the teacher acknowledged there was no way Jon got an 85 score, she let it stand because she wanted him out of there, they said.

The two like fishing, hunting and collecting firearms, though Jon likes the water more and they will say their collections are from different eras. They each have four children, though Jon has three sons and one daughter while Don has one son and three daughters.

Both served in the Army during the Vietnam War, Don as a combat medic from 1967-68 and Jon as a medical platoon sergeant from 1968-69 and an inactive role in the Army Reserve for four years afterward.

The two started with the Town of Wheatfield in the early 1960s, with Jon previously a delivery truck driver and Don in construction. They were first asked if they wanted to drive snowplows during the winter.

"I took the job working for the town thinking it was going to be a part-time job until construction picked back up," Don said. "But construction didn't pick back up and I never left the town."

After Jon worked there for 30 years, the job for the Cambria highway superintendent became available, which he ran for and held unopposed for 20 years.

Why the move to town hall?

"I felt that I could do a good job as supervisor," Jon said. "I knew the budgets, I understood the people."

For Don, he went on to the Wheatfield Recreation Department, developing the town's park system before working as building inspector for 39 years. He initially did not want to run for town supervisor due to the death of his wife, but agreed to run in 2017, running unopposed and re-elected three times since.

"My heart's in the Town of Wheatfield," Don said. "It's a great town."

For identical twins, there is a belief that they can feel each others pain or feel the same way despite being distant from each other. The MacSwans said that has happened to them, from Jon feeling something was wrong when Don got wounded in Vietnam to being in the same down mood on rainy days, and having hot dogs at the same time unintentionally.

In the mid-1990s, the two participated in a series of U.S. government studies, partnered with the University of Maryland, on twins who had served in the Vietnam War and the effects of combat. While questions were asked one-on-one, the MacSwans were brought back for further questioning because the answers they gave were so identical, even if they were wrong.

"It's funny how our minds work very parallel to each other," Don said.

Towns in Niagara County already share various services with each other and Wheatfield and Cambria are no different. They worked on bridge and paving projects together and covering each other if a truck breaks down.

"I'm sure he's going to do a wonderful job," Don said, offering to help Jon out in any way he can. "We're only a phone call away when it comes to municipalities working together."