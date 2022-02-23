Identical twins married identical twins. Now their children are cousins and siblings.

When Briana and Brittany Salyers met male twins Josh and Jeremy Salyers in 2018, they said it felt like the men had "just walked out of our twin dreams." The twin couples had a double proposal, double wedding and gave birth to children nine months apart.

Brittany Salyers told USA TODAY they have "quaternary twins" which is when two children are born less than nine months apart to identical twin mothers and identical twin fathers.

The Salyers are parents to Jett, who turned 1 in January, and Jax, who will turn 1 in April. Briana said their children are more than first cousins.

"Such children are not only cousins but also full genetic siblings, who are the same age, making them a very rare type of sibling set," Briana said.

The pairs met at the annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, in 2018, and had a joint engagement at a park called Twin Lakes. The sisters had dated nontwins, or "singletons" as they call them, but always dreamed of marrying another set of identical twins.

"I think for a lot of people in the dating world, specifically singletons, they are looking for their other half. We each already had another half – a literal other half," Brittany said. "And we each previously had experiences where we dated people who were annoyed that it was not them who was considered the other half. But the four of us all understand the twin thing."

After welcoming their set of children, the family of six all live under one roof.

"We 'parent trapped' ourselves, and everything is nonstop! We are very happy with our two baby boys. If we do expand our families, we would hope to be lucky enough to experience overlapping pregnancies together again," Briana said.

