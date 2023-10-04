IDENTIFIED: 2 found dead at a gym parking lot in Atwater

ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The two shooting victims who were found dead in a car with gunshot wounds in a gym parking lot in Atwater have been identified, the Atwater Police Department said on Tuesday.

Officers say they responded to a parking lot in the 2500 block of Shaffer Road near Fortuna Avenue on Monday around 10:30 p.m. after receiving multiple calls of shots being fired.

Upon arrival, authorities found a Hispanic adult man and woman inside a car in the parking lot who they identified as 42-year-old Evangelina Ybarra of Livingston and 41-year-old Ramon Lopez of Livingston.

Police say they are still investigating possible motives for the shooting and no arrests have been made. Officers do not believe the shooting was random or gang-related.

This is an ongoing investigation. The Atwater Police Department encourages anyone with information related to this case to contact them at (209) 357-6384 and ask for Detective Sgt. Sarginson or Detective Vargas.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.