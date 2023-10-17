IDENTIFIED: 33-year-old man shot, killed near Clovis Rodeo Grounds

CLOVIS, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A man who was shot and killed in Clovis early Monday morning near Clovis Rodeo grounds has been identified, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Officers say shortly after midnight on October 16, officers responded to a deadly shooting in front of a home near Brookside Drive and Brookfield Drive, just south of the Clovis Rodeo Grounds.

Police say the victim has been identified as 33-year-old Jose Ruedas of Fresno. The investigation has shown that the victim and suspects were associated – and the incident was not a random act.

Investigators say they are continuing to investigate leads, view surveillance footage from home and city cameras, and speak to witnesses. At this time the suspect or suspects responsible remain on the run.

Anyone with any more information is asked to contact the Clovis Police Department.

