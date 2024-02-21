IDENTIFIED: 40-year-old Visalia woman found dead in Raymond

RAYMOND, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman who was found dead in her bedroom in Raymond on Wednesday afternoon has been identified according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 15, Madera County Sheriff’s Deputies say they responded to the 40000 block of Bailey Flats Road in Raymond after receiving a report of a possible deceased person.

When deputies arrived at the residence, they said they located a deceased adult female in a bedroom. They are investigating this incident as a homicide.

Woman’s death in Raymond prompts investigation, deputies say

Investigators say they remained on scene processing evidence for around 18 hours on Thursday, into Friday morning.

Madera County Sheriff Detectives identified the deceased woman as 40-year-old, Nicole Kunz of Visalia.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding this case, including Nicole’s whereabouts in the days preceding her death, is asked to contact the Madera County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 675-7770.

