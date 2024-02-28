IDENTIFIED: 8 men killed in head-on crash in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The eight men who were killed in a head-on crash in Madera County have been identified by the Madera County Coroner’s Office.

On Friday, Feb. 23, California Highway Patrol said they responded to a crash with reports of possible ejection around 6:30 a.m. . on Avenue 7 west of Road 22 in a rural area of Madera County.

Officers say a Chevrolet pickup from Auberry and a GMC van from the Fresno/Kerman area collided head-on. Investigators say the van had eight men inside, who were heading to work in the Firebaugh area. The pickup had one person inside.

Here is the list of the victims who died in the crash, according to the Madera County Coroner’s Office:

Robert Jerry Kovar, 78, from Auberry.

Victor Hernandez Cirilo, 30, from Kerman

Alfredo Sanchez Morales, 30, from Kerman.

Juvenal Jacobo Talavera, 24, from Kerman.

Pedro Hernandez Ojeda, 35, from Kerman.

Roberto Banuelos Flores, 57, from Kerman.

Hector Manuel Orozco Ordonez, 34, from Kerman.

Fidel Filomeno Ojeda, 34, from Kerman.

CHP says initial investigations suggest the pickup crossed over and collided with the van – killing the driver of the pickup and seven others in the van. When the crash took place, multiple men in the van were not wearing their seatbelts, officers say.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com | KSEE24 and CBS47.