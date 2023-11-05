Identified by cross pendant: Yurii Hlodan, whose family was killed by a Russian missile in Odesa, dies at front

Yurii Hlodan, whose family was killed in April 2022 by a Russian missile that destroyed the Tiras residential area in Odesa, was killed in the combat zone.

After losing his family, Yurii decided to join the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On 5 November, his colleague Oleksandr Yakovenko reported that Yurii was killed at the front.

Oleksandr is a co-owner of a pastry shop in Odesa, where Hlodan previously worked.

Photo:Archive of Yurii Hlodan

Recalling the tragic day when Yurii lost his family, Oleksandr says that Easter in 2022 was the pastry chef’s first day off. The man spent time with his family, stepped out to the store, and when he returned – "his world was destroyed".

A Russian missile hit the house where Yurii's family lived. The tragedy took the lives of Kira, his three-month-old daughter, her mother Valeriia and grandmother Liudmyla.

"He acted like a worthy man of the Ukrainian nation – he joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine. First Azov, then the 3rd Assault [Brigade]. Today (on 5 November – ed.) we learned that he died defending his nation. Great tribute to this person with a big heart," Oleksandr Yakovenko wrote.

In April 2022, the man admitted that the service is not easy, because professionalism requires time and training.

"Time is short, the enemy is not waiting. The thing is that there is a war here, we are not painting grass with a ruler. Make a mistake – and you are [dead or injured]. It's very painful to lose your brothers-in-arms, and it's sad to realise that you could have been in their place, or you could actually be the next one," the man told Suspilne at the time.

Yurii Hlodan was killed in battle. His body was identified by his cross.

Screenshot of Oleksandr Yakovenko's conversations with a family friend and partner in the Make My Cake project

