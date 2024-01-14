IDENTIFIED: Friant fatal crash victim, suspect named

FRIANT, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno man has been identified as the victim in Saturday’s deadly head-on crash near Millerton Lake, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The California Highway Patrol says around 2:30 p.m. 35-year-old Ryan Trevino of Fresno was driving a blue Chevy Silverado westbound on Millerton Road near Marina Drive.

At the same time, 78-year-old John Tarter of Fresno was driving his white Toyota Tundra eastbound on the same road.

Detectives report Trevino’s Chevy crossed over the solid double yellow lines and crashed head-on into Tarter’s Toyota. Witnesses told officers that the blue Chevy was driving recklessly before the crash.

Officers say Tarter succumbed to his injuries while his passenger sustained major injuries.

Investigators report Trevino is still in the hospital for treatment of his major injuries and is being investigated for suspicion of driving under the influence, as alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office notes that this is the second suspected DUI incident Trevino has been involved in over the last few months, with the other resulting in his arrest in October of 2023.

This is an active investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.

