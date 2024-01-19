IDENTIFIED: Man dead in Tulare shooting, 3 arrested

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who died following shots fire in the City of Tulare on Wednesday afternoon has been identified by the Tulare Police Department on Thursday.

Officers say they also arrested three suspects.

Police identified the man killed during the shooting as 31-year-old Oscar Rodriguez. On Thursday night, the Tulare Police Department SWAT say they, along with detectives executed multiple search warrants, leading to the arrest of three individuals.

1 dead in Tulare shooting, no arrests announced

Police identified two of them as 21-year-old Joseph Garcia and 18-year-old Matthew Proctor. Officers say the third suspect is a 17-year-old male juvenile, and his name will not be released.

According to detectives, the other victim of the attempted homicide, who was transported to the hospital before Rodriguez, is a 41-year-old man from Tulare. He was treated at a local hospital and has since then been released.

As of Thursday night, detectives say the motive for the shooting is unknown, but they believe it could be gang-related. They encourage anyone with information to contact Detective Wilson at (559) 685-2300 ext. 2157.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.