IDENTIFIED: Man who drowned in Avocado Lake Park in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who was found dead in Avocado Lake in Fresno County on Friday has been identified by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The area was closed temporarily due to an ongoing investigation, according to officials. At the time, Fresno County officials said they were looking for a missing person in the area there was no threat to the public – but the investigation requires that the park be closed.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office has since revealed that, during the search on Friday, deputies found the body of 34-year-old Jose Alfredo Espinoza of Reedley.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, Espinoza had had prior arrests for assault, domestic violence, DUI, and robbery.

In a post on GoFundMe, family members write that they are devastated “by the loss of such a beautiful soul.” The victim’s brother writes that he went missing Wednesday night and his truck was found at Avacado Lake on Thursday – adding that there is “no explanation” on what happened as Espinoza was a strong swimmer.

