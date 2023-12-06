IDENTIFIED: Man killed in Chowchilla, suspect arrested

CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect in a shooting that resulted in the killing of a Chowchilla man has been arrested and the victim has been identified, according to the Chowchilla Police Department on Tuesday.

Officers say on Nov. 28 they were called to the area of Ninth Street and Riverside Avenue around 3 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found a man and a woman in front of a home, both with gunshot wounds.

Detectives say they were both transported to the hospital, where the male victim, identified as 25-year-old Jose Rodriguez, succumbed to his injuries.

Police say detectives worked with the Madera County Sheriff’s Office to help serve search warrants on the night of the homicide. Following those warrants, officers set up surveillance on several locations in the City of Chowchilla and Madera and continued to gather information to narrow down locations.

Eventually, investigators say they were able to confirm the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Nathan Gonzales, had entered a vehicle. On Tuesday, officers from the Madera Police Department assisted the Chowchilla Police Department investigators with stopping the vehicle and apprehending the suspect peacefully.

According to the Chowchilla Police Department, the suspect was booked into the Madera County Jail on suspicion of the homicide of Jose Rodriguez and attempted homicide of the victim’s wife.

