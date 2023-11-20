IDENTIFIED: Man stabbed to death in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who was killed following a stabbing in northeast Fresno on Friday has been identified, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers say the victim was 23-year-old Mohamed Abdillahi, who was found stabbed Friday night around 7:30 p.m. behind the T-Mobile store near Abby Street and Blackstone Avenue.

23-year-old Mohamed Abdillahi

According to investigators Abdillahi had been stabbed multiple times and was transported to a local hospital where he later died. Detectives say they learned that Abdillahi was involved in a physical altercation with another man before he was fatally stabbed.

Detectives are reviewing video surveillance from the area and are searching for witnesses who were present during the assault.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.