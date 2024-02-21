IDENTIFIED: Sanger man dead after head-on crash in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Sanger man who died after colliding head-on with a truck early Sunday morning in Fresno County has been identified by officials.

According to the California Highway Patrol, on Sunday around 5:30 a.m. 30-year-old, Victor Soto Orocio from Sanger was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox eastbound on Highway 180, west of George Smith Road. At the same time, a 2017 Toyota Tundra was traveling westbound on Highway 180, west of George Smith Road.

Investigators say the Chevrolet went from the eastbound lane into the westbound lane, colliding head-on with the Toyota. As a result, officials say Orocio sustained fatal injuries from the collision. The driver and passenger of the Toyota were transported to a local hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

Detectives do not believe alcohol or drugs are a factor in the collision.

