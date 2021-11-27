WHO identifies new COVID variant of concern

The World Health Organization is concerned about a new COVID variant, named Omicron, that was first discovered in South Africa. The news of a new variant rattled investors, leading the Dow to suffer its worst day of the year. Debora Patta has the latest.

