Identify of Friday shooting victim still not released

Jul. 2—One person is in a Tulsa hospital after being shot during an altercation early Friday morning on Fourth Street.

Tahlequah Police Department officers responded to reports of a shooting around 5 a.m., and the suspect turned himself in.

The suspect dumped the firearm behind the Tahlequah Daily Press office, and TPD secured the scene until Federal Bureau of Investigation agents arrived.

The FBI, as of press time Friday, confirmed the victim was shot multiple times and is hospitalized in Tulsa.

According to authorities, the crime involves tribal members, so identification on the victim or suspect is not available. The genders are also not being released at this time.

The shooting is being investigated by the FBI, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Tahlequah Police Department, and the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service.

The FBI said there is no threat to public safety, since the one and only suspect is in custody.