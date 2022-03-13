Can you identify these people? Lacey police need your help
Lacey police are asking the public to help identify three people connected to alleged crimes in the area between January and March 2022.
According to police:
▪ On March 7, a person siphoned gas into a red Ford Explorer at the Lacey Veterans Services Hub, 4232 Sixth Avenue SE.
▪ On March 6, a man entered Woodview Plaza, a building near Huntamer Park, and later was seen entering multiple secured offices.
▪ And between January and March at Walmart on Galaxy Drive Northeast, there were multiple reports of fraud after a man used stolen credit and debit cards.
Anyone with information is asked to call Lacey police at 360-459-4333 or South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.