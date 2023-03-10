How to Identify and Report an Illegal Job Posting

Photo: Rawpixel.com ( (Shutterstock))

When you’re scrolling through job listings, you might assume it’s easy to spot an illegal posting. You know that a job cannot discriminate against members of a protected class, and that you should probably report any job description with coded language attempting to exclude candidates based on age, race, or gender. You might even know whether your state requires employers to be transparent about salary ranges within a job posting.

However, there’s murkier territory when it comes to spotting illegal job postings, especially when it comes to worker classification. There’s a fine line between “this job would probably suck” and “this is actually illegal,” and all job seekers—especially young people, or anyone starting out in a new industry—need to know the difference. As the Department of Labor puts it, “misclassification is a serious issue that denies workers’ rights and protections.”

Knowing your rights—and how to report illegal activity—is the first line of defense against exploitative labor practices. Here’s what to look out for.

Protected classes

Employment discrimination based on protected classes is illegal in the United States, and The Equal Opportunity Employment Commission (EEOC) is the main body responsible for enforcing the federal laws that deal with it. Here’s what they have to say about job advertisements specifically:

“It is illegal for an employer to publish a job advertisement that shows a preference for or discourages someone from applying for a job because of his or her race, color, religion, sex (including gender identity, sexual orientation, and pregnancy), national origin, age (40 or older), disability or genetic information.”

In other words, it’s illegal to specify a preference for certain members of a protected class in a job posting: “entry-level” is fine, but “we’re looking for a recent college graduate” is not, because it could discourage people over 40 from applying. Wording isn’t the only form of job posting discrimination: a 2018 EEOC complaint argues that targeting Facebook job ads to certain audiences discourages and even prevents others from applying, which could be a violation of federal law.

EEOC standards also apply to job referrals, recruitment strategies, and application and hiring practices, including interview questions, background checks, and application tests. The latter can only be used to obtain information “essential for determining if a person is qualified for the job”—so no questions about race, age, religion, disability, gender, or the like.

Most employers with an HR department know what they can and cannot say in a job posting, so flagrant EEOC violations are rare; the original Epicurious posting didn’t contain any at all. Still, every now and then something slips through. Be sure to familiarize yourself with the EEOC’s Prohibited Practices so you know what to look out for in your job search.

Salary range disclosure

A growing number of states require job postings to include the employer’s planned pay range for that role. According to ADP, the states with enacted legislation addressing salary range disclosures are Washington, California, Nevada, Maryland, Connecticut, and Rhode Island; New York’s law will go into effect in September 2023. The reasoning behind pay disclosure laws is that increased transparency will bring about pay equity, regardless of an employee’s race or gender.

When it comes to salary transparency in job listings, compliance is not a one-size-fits-all. Let’s take a look at the process in New York. NYC.gov explains that all employers that have four or more employees or one or more domestic workers “must state the minimum and maximum salary they in good faith believe at the time of the posting they are willing to pay for the advertised job, promotion, or transfer opportunity.” Complaints from the public about salary transparency violations will lead to an investigation from the Commission on Human Rights. As a result, employers may have to pay monetary damages to affected employees, amend advertisements and postings, create or update policies, conduct training, provide notices of rights to employees or applicants, and engage in other forms of affirmative relief.

Worker classifications, tax laws, and labor standards

You should know the difference between an independent contractor and an employee. The main difference between the two is who is responsible for withholding taxes on earned income: independent contractors and freelancers withhold and pay their own taxes, while employees have their taxes automatically withheld by their employer.

Taxes aren’t the only thing at play here, though; the “independent” part of “independent contractor” is just as important. If you’re doing freelance work for a company, they have absolutely no say in how or where you get your work done, so long as you complete it in a timely manner. Per the New York State Department of Labor, “Independent contractors are free from supervision, direction, and control in their activities.” This means that employers cannot require freelancers to come into an office, attend meetings, or otherwise tell them how to spend their time.

Legally, there’s no such thing as a “full-time freelancer.” Even if a job posting advertises a freelance position that requires 40 hours of work each week, they can’t force an independent contractor to adhere to a usual Monday-Friday 9-5 schedule. The bottom line: if a job posting specifies when, where, and how you’ll work for them, they had better be withholding taxes from your paycheck—and ideally providing you with a benefits package.

Since worker classifications dictate who pays employment taxes and when, both state and federal labor departments take mis-classification complaints pretty seriously.

How to report violations

Generally speaking, if there’s an issue with employee classification or other labor standards, contacting your state’s department of labor is a good first step. If you see a posting that discriminates based on protected class, however, you may want to lodge a complaint with the EEOC.

That said, labor departments and the EEOC aren’t the only regulatory bodies involved in employment discrimination; the formal complaint process is complex and often moves very slowly. If and when you run across exploitative or illegal job postings in the wild, don’t be afraid to make a little noise. Share them with your friends, post them on social media, do whatever you have to do to get it noticed. More than ever, workers need to speak up for our rights—silence only enables further exploitation.

The article was originally published by A.A. Newton in March 2019 and updated on March 10, 2023 by Meredith Dietz with new context and additional information.

