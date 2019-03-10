How To Identify — & Treat — Red Marks On Your Skin

So you've got a red mark on your skin. Is it an allergic reaction? A stress rash? A thoughtful memento left by a month-old zit? A nasty ingrown hair — or, worse, a serious health hazard? Possibilities abound. The one thing you do know: You don't want it there.

To assist in identifying 10 of the most common reasons for red marks on the skin — from spidery broken blood vessels to bumpy keratosis pilaris — we sought the expertise of dermatologists Debra Jaliman, M.D. and Heather Rogers, M.D. Ahead, they not only weigh in on what your sketchy red mark may be, but whether it requires a trip to the doctor.

(While using the below guide is infinitely better than playing "match that lesion" on the internet, know that the self-diagnosis game, even when bolstered by the proxy of a few derms, is by no means definitive. If a red mark on your body is of legitimate concern, trust your gut and get that thing to a doctor for an IRL look-see.)

What It Looks Like: A small, firm pink mound on the skin.

The Likely Culprit: Dermal nevi, benign growths that often appears in young adulthood.

What To Do About It: Dr. Rogers calls dermal nevi a safe and normal skin legion, but with that said, these babies will not go away on their own. "You are stuck with them unless you have them surgically removed by a dermatologist," she says.

What It Looks Like: Inflammation or an infection stemming from one or multiple hair follicles.

The Likely Culprit: Folliculitis (or inflamed hair follicles) is usually caused by a bacterial or fungal infection, thought recurrent cases of ingrown hairs are also sometimes referred to as folliculitis, Dr. Jaliman says. "Ingrown hairs are hairs that grow sideways into the skin. They form because the hair curls back instead of growing straight,” she explains.

What To Do About It: See a doctor, who can pinpoint whether the condition is bacterial or fungal. If the infection is severe or recurring, you may be prescribed an antibiotic cream or oral antibiotics, Dr. Jaliman says. She suggests avoiding shaving or rubbing the skin if your folliculitis is due to ingrown hairs; instead, apply warm compresses to ease irritation and discomfort. “Laser hair removal may also help in preventing ingrown hairs from occurring,” she adds.

What It Looks Like: A red, mole-like growth of any size.

The Likely Culprit: Cherry angioma, a common growth created by a collection of small blood vessels. “Angiomas are benign tumors that stem from an overgrowth of capillaries,” Dr. Jaliman says.