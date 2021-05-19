Can you identify this Warren County theft suspect? Detectives need your help

Micah Karr, Journal-News, Hamilton, Ohio

May 18—The Warren County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a theft suspect.

The suspect reportedly stole cash, a loaded firearm and credit cards from a local hotel. He possibly goes by the name Tay or Donovan, the Warren County Sheriff's Office said.

If you have any information about the suspect, contact Detective Mike Wyatt with the Warren County Sheriff's Office at 513-701-1806.

