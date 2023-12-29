Identifying Jan. 6 suspects, military failures and harassment campaigns: Extremism in 2023

Throughout 2023, USA TODAY reported every Friday on the biggest headlines in extremism. We also delved deep into a few extremism-related narratives throughout the year.

Here are some highlights:

Investigating, and identifying, links to Jan. 6

Our first major extremism investigation of 2023 dug deep into the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Sources among the volunteer investigators known as the “Sedition Hunters” told USA TODAY they had identified more than 100 rioters to the FBI using facial recognition and other sleuthing techniques. But many of those alleged insurrectionists were yet to be arrested.

USA TODAY’s investigation sought to find out why so many rioters remained free more than two years after the Capitol riot. Experts said the roll-out of arrests could take years as FBI agents and DOJ lawyers made cases against the insurrectionists. The statute of limitations for many such crimes only expires in 2026.

And as 2023 continued, the arrests kept coming, including the capture of two men USA TODAY exclusively identified by name.

Indiana man Curtis Logan Tate was arrested in August, five months after USA TODAY’s investigation, and charged with assaulting officers at the Capitol. In November, Gregory Yetman turned himself in after a three-day manhunt in his home state of New Jersey. He was charged with felony assault. Both men remain in federal custody.

In May, we also identified Sandra Atkinson as among the crowd who stormed the Capitol. Two months after the riot, Atkinson was appointed to a Florida state advisory board by Republican presidential contender Ron DeSantis.

On Thursday, a new Jan. 6-related investigation examined Oliver Krvaric, a 23-year-old San Diego man who was a full-time employee of the Trump administration at the time of the insurrection. Video and online posts link Krvaric to both the riot and to posts on a white supremacist web site (and when asked about both things, Krvaric told USA TODAY he simply couldn’t remember).

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

Cataloging the military’s sputtering efforts to combat extremism

In July, USA TODAY’s investigation concluded the military’s two-year effort to eradicate extremism had all but sputtered out.

We examined 20 recommendations proposed by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and by a working group created after Jan. 6 to study the military’s extremism problem.

For most of those recommendations, the military had no evidence they had been implemented.

This came to the dismay of extremism experts. Many had hoped the Jan. 6 riot, for which dozens of current and former members of the military have been charged, would serve as a wake-up call for the armed forces.

“There’s this myopia to deal with this kind of far-right extremism in this country,” Heidi Beirich, co-founder of the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism told USA TODAY at the time. “It’s inexplicable.”

In August, an internal watchdog reported that military recruiters failed to screen recruits for extremist ties in four out of 10 cases they studied. USA TODAY’s investigation had earlier concluded that the military had no proof it had been doing the additional screening.

In September, citing USA TODAY’s work, a coalition of human rights groups called on Austin to provide an update on the military’s anti-extremism efforts. They also asked the Pentagon to finally release an internal report on extremism that had been completed in June 2022.

In late December, the Pentagon released that report — 18 months after its completion. USA TODAY found it provided little new data on the extent of the military’s extremism problem.

Paul Nicholas Miller was sent back into federal custody after a USA TODAY report.

Exposing harassment campaigns: LibsofTikTok and a neo-Nazi

Two USA TODAY investigations this year exposed separate campaigns that resulted in harassment and threats against their targets.

In May, we uncovered Project Mayhem, a campaign being waged on the encrypted messaging app Telegram and led by Paul Miller, a neo-Nazi who goes by “Gypsy Crusader” online.

Miller and others used Telegram to target LGBTQ+ and non-white targets for harassment and threats. Those targets told USA TODAY they received death threats and prolonged hateful abuse. Miller, who had been waging the campaign of harassment while still technically in federal custody at a halfway house on illegal gun charges, was sent back to federal prison after the story was published. He has since been released.

In November, we investigated the harassment of people who had been previously singled out by the right-wing social media account Libs of TikTok.

Based on exclusive research provided by Media Matter for America, USA TODAY verified dozens of instances over the last two years where a Libs of TikTok post was almost immediately followed by death, bomb and other threats.

Chaya Raichik, who runs Libs of Tik Tok, told USA TODAY that she doesn’t condone violence, but said there was no proof the bomb threats came from her followers. Other experts disagreed, saying the ongoing link between Raichik’s posts and later bomb threats was too strong to be coincidence. (After USA TODAY’s story, Raichik changed her online avatar to a photograph of her holding a copy of USA TODAY and grinning.)

David Glosser, left, and Slava Burdman, both of Sarasota, join in a March against Hate-Bring the Hostages Home rally on Sunday. The federation was joined by Sarasota Ministerial Association, Sarasota-Manatee Rabbinical Association and Aviva in hosting the event. The walk highlighted a call for the freedom of the more than 220 hostages held in Gaza and spoke out against rising antisemitism.

What does the new year hold? Extremism news is unlikely to slow down.

As we have covered, the Israel-Hamas war has led to an ongoing surge of both antisemitic and anti-Muslim outrage and occasional violence. The presidential election, punctuated by rhetoric about immigration, will be marked by one candidate facing criminal trials. Threats have also been spiking against public officials — especially federal law enforcement and election officials. And of course, the statute of limitations on Jan. 6 crimes has not run out, yet.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Capitol riot, and search for suspects, helped define 2023 in extremism