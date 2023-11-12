Identifying a Natural Gas Leak
KUB gives guidance on how residents should react if there is a potential natural gas leak in their home.
KUB gives guidance on how residents should react if there is a potential natural gas leak in their home.
Penn State ranks No. 102 nationally in yards per play and No. 130 out of 133 FBS teams in plays of 20-plus yards.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the 49ers vs. Jaguars game.
Snag 'em on sale and protect your laptop, phone and so much more.
Netflix announced Terminator: The Anime Series with an official teaser during its Geeked Week event over the weekend. There aren't many details about the series out yet, but Netflix says it's coming soon. It's executive produced by Skydance, Production IG and writer Mattson Tomlin.
Rivian Automotive Inc.’s chief executive officer said that new orders are driving up the average sales price of its electric vehicles.
With amino acids, high-grade vitamins and peptides, it promises shiny, healthy hair.
Oklahoma State saw its five-game winning streak snapped by Big 12 newcomer UCF.
Washington linebacker Alphonzo Tuputala looked like he had turned his first career interception into a pick-six. But there was one problem.
The Buffaloes need to win their final two games to make a bowl.
Find all the lost things with this wild discount on Apple's little locators.
Thomas was arrested following an incident involving a contractor outside his home
L'Oreal, CeraVe, Neutrogena and more — score these fab finds for $20 or less.
Ghosn has been living in the house since 2019, but a judge recently ruled that he's no longer legally allowed to be there.
Dan Wetzel & SI's Pat Forde react to Friday afternoon's news that the Big Ten has suspended Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh for the remainder of the regular season.
Looks like the Wolverines intend to let their game against Penn State do the talking.
Whether you want to beef up your current system or you need a new one, this four-camera set is the only kind of steal we approve of.
“The lure of entrepreneurship is undeniable,” writes resident pitch expert Haje Jan Kamps. You also have to consider your personal goals. The startup is a reflection of your personal aspirations, so make sure you know what those are before you take the plunge.
A New Jersey man's security cameras caught the moment a deer jumped onto a truck parked in his driveway, just as a buyer pulled up to inspect the vehicle.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie is coming to Netflix in a few weeks. Until now, it's been a Peacock streaming exclusive in the US.
According to this year's Google Holiday 100 list, it's the top-trending interior decor item and makes an A+ gift. Get it for nearly 40% off!