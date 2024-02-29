Identifying the symptoms of a norovirus infection, and steps you can take to avoid the bug

That quesy feeling in your stomach may be more than just a passing sickness. It could very well be a norovirus infection.

A norovirus infection, which can feel like a common stomach illness to most people, can lead to diaherrea, dehydration, gastroenteritis and even death in some cases.

The National Foundation for Infectious Diseases says about 1 in every 15 people will be infected by the norovirus this year.

According to the Foundation, norvirus infections also cause roughly 21 million cases of vomiting and diarrhea, about 109,000 hospitalizations, 2.3 million outpatient visits and more than 450,000 emergency room visits annually.

The Foundation also notes the norovirus infections cause around 900 deaths a year, mostly among seniors older than 65.

And with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noting a surge in reported norovirus infections in the Northeast, here's what you need to know to identlify a norovirus infection, and steps you can take to protect yourself.

Norovirus feels like the stomach flu, causes flu-like symptoms

The symptoms of a norovirus infection make it easy for people to confuse it with the flu.

"The symptoms of norovirus illness usually include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and some stomachcramping. Sometimes people also have a low-grade fever, chills, headache, muscle aches, and a general sense of tiredness," read the Pennsylvania Department of Health's norovirus fact sheet. "The illness often begins suddenly, and the infected person may feel very sick.

"In most people the illness is self-limiting with symptoms lasting for one or two days. Most people with norovirus illness have both vomiting and diarrhea."

The health department also noted that young people, seniors and people already dealing with extenuating health issues may also suffer from dehydration, and they may need medical attention if they become infected.

Noroviruses are transmitted from person to peron and via contaminated water and food.

How is the norovirus spread?

The Pennsylvania Department of Health says noroviruses are spread through infected and contaiminated food and drinks, and from handling contaminated items and then touching your mouth.

"Having direct contact with another person who is infected and showing symptoms, for example, when caring for someone with illness, or sharing foods or eating utensils with someone who is ill" spreads the norovirus, read the health department's fact sheet. "Persons working in child care centers or nursing homes should pay special attention to children or residents who have norovirus illness.

"This virus is very contagious and can spread rapidly throughout such environments."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also has a norovirus factsheet.

Are there any medications I can take to fight a norovirus infection, and what can I do to prevent contamination?

Anyone infected with a norovirus will ultimately have to let it run its course.

"Currently, there is no antiviral medication that works against norovirus and there is no vaccine to prevent infection. Norovirus infection cannot be treated with antibiotics," read the health department's norovirus factsheet. "This is because antibiotics work to fight bacteria, not viruses.

"Illness is usually brief in healthy individuals."

The health department does suggest best practices to avoid infection.

Regulalry washing your hands and washing fruits and vegetables before consuming are two ways to avoid infection.

The health department also suggests removing and washing any contaminated clothing with soap and warm water.

