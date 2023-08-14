Identities of 2 men found shot to death in East St. Louis are released

Authorities have released the identities of two men who were found shot to death Saturday in East St. Louis.

Anthony E. Jackson, 64, whose last known address is 154 Regency Park, O’Fallon, was pronounced dead at 10:40 a.m. at the scene, according to St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. His body was found in the 1700 block of Ridge Avenue, East St. Louis Police Chief Kendall Perry said Saturday.

The other victim is Willie J. Wallace, 74, of Frank Scott Parkway East, Swansea, whose body was found in the 700 block of North 55th Street. Wallace was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:20 p.m. Saturday, Dye said.

Police have not said whether the slayings are related. Perry has confirmed that a juvenile suspect in one or both of the homicides is in custody.

Both the East St. Louis Police Department and Illinois State Police are investigating, Perry said.