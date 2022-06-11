Identities of Cahokia Heights shooting victims released

Authorities have released the names of the men found shot to death in Cahokia Heights on Saturday.

They were identified as Sean A. Johnson, 24, of Belleville, and Dontez T. Ford, 40, of Cahokia Heights.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye, Sr. pronounced both men dead at the scene just before 12:30 p.m. Saturday. The shooting happened in the 2400 block of Brady Avenue, according to authorities.

Francella Jackson, the public information officer for the Cahokia Heights Police Department, said the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to take over the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we get more information.