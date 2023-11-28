Identities released on the 3 killed and shooter who died by suicide

TechCrunch

European Union regulators have sent Amazon a formal statement of objections setting out competition concerns over its proposed acquisition of robot vacuum maker, iRobot. It could therefore push Amazon to offer remedies to EU authorities to settle the investigation and avoid the risk of the acquisition being blocked. Amazon has already lowered its acquisition price for iRobot -- which was originally an all-cash offer of $1.7BN back in August 2022 -- by 15% owing to increased debt taken on by its target while regulatory snags delayed closing the deal at the original purchase price.