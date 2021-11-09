Identities released in Nov. 3 officer-involved shooting

Nov. 8—EAU CLAIRE — Identities of a man fatally shot earlier this month by Eau Claire police and officers involved in the incident have been released by authorities.

LeKenneth Q. Miller, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting at an Eau Claire residence on Nov. 3, according to an update provided Monday by the state Department of Justice.

The two officers involved in the shooting are Officer Kristopher O'Neill, who has been in law enforcement for 24 years, and Officer Jason Kaveney, who has 19 years of law enforcement experience. Both officers have been placed on administrative assignment pending review of the investigation, which is the department's policy for officer-involved shootings.

The state's Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation into the shooting with assistance from the Wisconsin State Patrol. All law enforcement officials involved in the incident are fully cooperating with the investigation, according to the state's update released Monday to media outlets.

The division is continuing to review evidence and determine facts of the incident before it will turn over its report to the Eau Claire County District Attorney.

In addition to the state's review, the Eau Claire Police Department will also conduct an internal administrative review, according to a news release sent Monday afternoon by the local police department.

According to police reports on the incident, officers responded to a 911 call at about 2:41 p.m. on Nov. 3 about a man breaking into a home on the 400 block of Selma Street. Miller had already stabbed a woman multiple times inside the home and a second woman fled before police arrived. Officers went into the residence and encountered Miller, who was still armed with a knife. One officer fired his gun, striking Miller.

Officers and emergency medical workers attempted lifesaving efforts, but Miller died on the scene.

The woman suffering from serious stab wounds was transported to a local hospital and then taken by helicopter to a regional hospital for treatment of her injuries.