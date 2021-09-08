Identities of Surfside condo collapse victims stolen for shopping sprees; 3 arrested

Three people were arrested for allegedly stealing the identities of seven victims of the Surfside, Florida, condo collapse and spending an estimated $45,000 in unauthorized purchases, authorities said.

Police were first alerted to the scheme in July, about 16 days after the Champlain Towers South was partially destroyed, when the sister of a deceased female victim said she noticed replacement credit cards in the victim's name were requested to be mailed to a new address.

The sister also reported "multiple" unauthorized wire transfers that initiated from the deceased victim's account to other accounts, as well as several fraudulent purchases, State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said at a press conference Wednesday.

An investigation found that the suspects targeted five deceased victims and two who survived the collapse, the state attorney said.

The suspects were identified as Betsy Alexandra Cacho Medina, Rodney Choute and Kimberly Michelle Johnson. Among the charges are organized scheme to defraud, identity theft, trafficking in credit cards, and use of fictitious identification, Rundle said.

Medina is being held on a $1 million bond, Johnson on $500,000 and Choute on $430,000. It's not clear if they have obtained attorneys.

The suspects allegedly used the victims' information to go on exorbitant shopping sprees, including buying a pair of $374 sandals from Nordstrom, according to Rundle. One of the suspects also bought a Versace purse valued at $1,658.50.

Rundle said at the press conference that the female suspect who bought the purse was later seen on mall surveillance footage making a $2,500 purchase at Bloomingdale's. Video played at the press conference showed the woman carrying the Versace purse as she bought what appears to be three pairs of shoes.

The state attorney said police were able to obtain security camera video that connected one of the suspects to a vehicle that was registered to an apartment. Rundle said the apartment was vacant and the suspects used it as a "dropbox location" to receive mail while hiding their real addresses.

Story continues

"These individuals appear to be very skilled identity thieves. They're professionals," Rundle said.

"Except for their names, almost nothing else about them seems to be true," she said, noting that all three had social security cards containing their names and fake social security numbers.

Rundle said between July 7 and July 9, the suspects made 28 attempted transactions using the victims' information. In total, the suspects stole at least $45,000 and attempted to steal another $65,000 but the transactions were rejected by security and loss prevention.

The state attorney said the suspects also targeted other victims not connected to the building collapse.

Miami-Dade mayor Daniella Levine Cava called the crimes "abhorrent."

"I'm so very, very grateful that this great team is bringing justice to these people and helping to restore the peace and tranquility to those who were already so harmed by this tragic building collapse," she said.