Identities unknown of people on jet that crashed after flying out of Ohio State airport

Emergency officials work the scene of plane crash on I-75 in Naples near exit 105 on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. Two people were confirmed dead.

"We're not going to make the runway, we've lost both engines," the pilot of a small twin-engine jet that took off from Columbus radioed just before crashing onto a busy Florida highway near Naples on Friday afternoon.

Authorities reported that at least two people on board have died.

The small Bombardier Challenger 600 had five people on board when it took off from Ohio State University's airport at 12:30 p.m. Friday on its way to the Naples Airport. It was scheduled for a subsequent departure to Fort Lauderdale, said Robin King, the director of communication with The Naples Airport Authority.

Authorities haven't yet identified who was on the plane, which crashed onto southbound Interstate 75 at about 3:10 p.m, destroying at least one vehicle in a fiery explosion, roughly 4.7 miles from the airport. Officials at Ohio State said the aircraft was not affiliated with the university.

Friday night, the Hop-a-Jet charter company released a statement saying it had "received confirmed reports of an accident involving one of our leased aircraft near Naples" and that it would dispatch a team to the crash site. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.

"It was coming in for a landing," King said. "We received word that it had possibly lost an engine, we have not confirmed that, then we lost contact" just before the plane wend down.

"We don't have anybody here at the general aviation terminal waiting for them," King said Friday, noting that airport officials in Naples, adding that officials aren't even sure what time the group planned to to Fort Lauderdale and who was to remain on board. "We don't know who they are, the nature of the business. We don't know why they are coming here."

In a recording of the final radio communications with the aircraft, the pilost says: "OK, Challenger, Hop-A-Jet 823, lost both engines, emergency. I'm making an emergency landing."

The conditions of the three people on board who were not confirmed killed remained unclear.

Witnesses to the crash described a chaotic scene.

"All of a sudden I saw a lot of black smoke," said Naples-area resident Jinny Johnson, who happened upon the crash just minutes after it took place, heading north on I-75 around 3:20 p.m. "It was pitch black. As I got closer, the smoke got a little lighter. And then I saw flames."

Flames shot into the air, eating into the plane, and there was a damaged car sitting on the median, Johnson said. As she crept north, sticking to the curb lane on the far side of the road to give herself as much space from the plane as possible, she watched everything unfold.

Emergency vehicles had not yet arrived, and as traffic crept along, she watched a helicopter land near the wreckage. Ambulance, fire and police vehicles sped north up the sides of the interstate on the southbound side, she said. She thought it had hit a side wall along the highway, but couldn't be sure. Johnson added that she saw a first responder was sitting next to a person on the median, who appeared to have been in the car.

Naples Airport dispatched firetrucks with a special foam-type substance that can help control jet fuel fires.

"Our immediate concern is for the well-being of our passengers, crew members, and their families," the company that leased the jet said in a statement said.

