Identities of women murdered in Collinsville are released; suspect dies at hospital

A man accused of killing two women in Collinsville Saturday has died as the result of bullet wounds he received from the gun of an Illinois State Trooper, law enforcement officials say.

Adam Cobb, 32, led police on a chase from Collinsville to Christian County, which ended when he pointed a gun toward state troopers. He was transported with life-threatening injuries to a Springfield hospital where was later pronounced dead.

The chase started the two women were found dead inside a home at 1075 McDonough Lake Road Saturday morning. Their identities were released during a press conference in Edwardsville late Sunday afternoon.

The home was the residence of Cobb and his estranged partner, Jamie Joiner, 30, who had ended the relationship and was in the process of moving out, authorities said. Her sister, Jessica Joiner, 34, was in town from California to assist with the move.

Police say Cobb shot them both.

Shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday, Cobb’s vehicle was spotted by local law enforcement near Hillsboro. A pursuit ensued after officers attempted a traffic stop and state troopers joined the chase, ISP said.

The chase crossed Illinois 16 and then went north on U.S. 51.

“After becoming partially disabled, the suspect vehicle” came to a stop on U.S. 51 just north of Pana in Christian County at about 1:53 p.m., state police said.

“The driver of the suspect vehicle exited and pointed a firearm in the direction of an ISP Trooper,” according to an ISP news release stated, and the trooper fired at the suspect. Law enforcement officers were not injured in this incident.

Pana is about 44 miles southeast of Springfield.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated with additional details.